Where Arkansas' 2026 signees finished in final Rivals player rankings

The final Rivals Industry basketball rankings for the 2026 cycle and Arkansas remained as the nation’s 2nd-ranked class behind Duke.

Five-star Jordan Smith Jr. is the Hogs’ highest-rated signee at No. 2 overall nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking and the top-rated shooting guard. He finished at No. 5 on Rivals, up one spot from the last ranking update. The Paul Catholic (D.C.) product won Naismith High School Player of the Year, National Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year while leading the Panthers to a 33-2 state championship run. He averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 72.4 percent from the free throw line as a senior.

Abdou Toure also made a slight jump, going from 11 via Rivals to No. 9. The Notre Dame (Conn.) averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game while earning Connecticut Gatorade Player of the Year honors with the Green Knights as a senior. Toure now checks in at No. 18 on the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Arkansas’ most recent commit, Finnish big man Mikka Muurinen, was 15th per the Rivals Industry Ranking and No. 2 power forward, and finished at No. 16. He most recently suited up for Team World in the Nike Hoop Summit and played against fellow Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr. He scored 10 points and had eight rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

Little Rock Christian alumnus and Razorback legacy athlete JJ Andrews now ranks No. 17 via the Rivals Industry Ranking and now sits at No. 22 on Rivals after a major leap. Andrews won just about every award in the book during a legendary four-year run with the Warriors that included state championships his freshman and sophomore seasons.

This past year for LRCA, Andrews averaged 30.7 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.3 steals per game this season while leading Little Rock Christian to a 23-8 record and the Class 5A state quarterfinals.

At the Nike EYBL Peach Jam this past summer, he put the nation on notice and earned MVP honors with Brad Beal Elite. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the event.

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