Arkansas
Where Arkansas basketball ranks in latest AP Top 25

by: Daniel Fair1 hour agohawgbeat

Despite a blowout loss to Florida last weekend, the Razorbacks’ position in the AP Top 25 did not move on Monday.

The Hogs were at No. 20 last week, and grabbed a midweek win over Texas A&M before a thorough blowout by No. 7 Florida on Saturday night in Gainesville. The 34-point loss matched a career-worst for head coach John Calipari.

That didn’t seem to matter to AP voters, as the Hogs remain at No. 20.

The loss also guaranteed Arkansas would not win the SEC this season, and the Gators clinched at least a share of the title. The Hogs sit at third in the conference behind Alabama.

Arkansas is the third-ranked SEC team in this week’s poll, behind Florida at No. 5 and Alabama at No. 16. It is ahead of Tennessee at No. 23 and Vanderbilt at 24.

Arkansas will close out the regular season this week with the final game at Bud Walton played against Texas on Wednesday before a road trip to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out this week:

FULL AP TOP 25

  1. Duke
  2. Arizona
  3. Michigan
  4. UConn
  5. Florida
  6. Iowa State
  7. Houston
  8. Michigan State
  9. Nebraska
  10. Texas Tech
  11. Illinois
  12. Gonzaga
  13. Virginia
  14. Kansas
  15. Purdue
  16. Alabama
  17. North Carolina
  18. St. John’s
  19. Miami (OH)
  20. Arkansas
  21. Saint Mary’s
  22. Miami
  23. Tennessee
  24. Vanderbilt
  25. Saint Louis

