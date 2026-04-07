Where Arkansas ranks in final AP Top 25 Poll of season

The final Top 25 from the Associated Press was released on Tuesday following the conclusion of the National Championship game on Monday night.

Arkansas finished the season ranked No. 13 in the country. The Hogs were ranked in every single weekly iteration of the poll from the preseason to the final update of the year.

The Razorbacks finished with a 28-9 overall record and won the SEC Tournament Championship before a Sweet Sixteen exit to Arizona, which lost in the Final Four to eventual National Champion Michigan.

The final KenPom update of the year had Arkansas ranked No. 18 in overall efficiency, with the seventh-best offensive efficiency and the 60th-best defensive efficiency. Arkansas was 17th in tempo.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 shook out.

FULL AP TOP 25

Michigan UConn Arizona Duke Illinois Purdue Houston Iowa State Florida St. John’s Michigan State Tennessee Arkansas Nebraska Iowa Alabama Virginia Gonzaga Vanderbilt Kansas Texas Tech Texas Louisville Miami (FL) Wisconsin

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