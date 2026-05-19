Where Hogs land in latest NBA mock drafts

The NBA Combine is over, and the decision to remain in the NBA Draft or return to school is quickly approaching.

Arkansas has four players in the draft right now: Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III and Trevon Brazile. The first and last in that list have their sights fully set on the professional ranks, but Richmond and Thomas both maintained their eligibility and could return to Arkansas if they want.

All four put up impressive numbers in the combine. Brazile had a breakout in his final 5-on-5 scrimmage where he put up 16 points and nine rebounds. Richmond’s numbers didn’t flash off the page — just eight points in the first and 11 in the second — but he showed he’s fully capable of holding his own with the best of them.

Neither Acuff nor Thomas took part in the scrimmages.

With the combine come and gone, many outlets are releasing updated mock drafts. Here’s where the Razorbacks are landing in them.

NBC Sports: Round 1, Pick 5 (Los Angeles Clippers)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 1, Pick 7 (Sacramento Kings)

CBS Sports: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets) (Finkelstein)

The Ringer: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

Acuff seems to be locked in somewhere between pick five and seven, which has him going to either the west or east coast with either the Kings or Clippers in California or to the Nets in Brooklyn.

NBC Sports: Round 1, Pick 30 (Dallas Mavericks)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 1, Pick 26 (Denver Nuggets)

CBS Sports: Round 1, Pick 30 (Dallas Mavericks) (Salerno)

The Ringer: Round 1, Pick 30 (Dallas Mavericks)

Thomas is still in fringe-first round territory through the latest round of mock drafts, with most having him as the final pick in the first round to the Mavericks.

The decision to either stay in the draft or return to school is one that still has not been made. Arkansas coaches have been working on getting him to return, HawgBeat was told last week, but nothing is final until he says it is.

Thomas returning to school and spurning an already-loaded draft class could work both in Arkansas’ favor and in his. He gets the chance to be the number one option for the Hogs next year while also entering a 2027 draft that, while still strong, isn’t nearly as stocked and loaded as the 2026 draft is.

NBC Sports: Not listed (first round only)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 10 (Boston Celtics)

CBS Sports: Not listed (first round only)

The Ringer: Not listed (first round mock only)

There are several pre-NBA combine drafts that have Richmond floating in the middle of the second round area. The latest batch mostly only have first rounds mocked and the only outlet that has Richmond drafted is Yahoo! Sports, which has a full two-round mock draft.

It feels as though Richmond is the most likely to make the decision to return to school between he and Thomas. He’s a fan-favorite on campus and will have a starring role in next year’s team.

NBC Sports: Not listed (first round only)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 27 (Atlanta Hawks)

CBS Sports: Not listed (first round only)

The Ringer: Not listed (first round mock only)

Don’t get too caught up with Brazile not being listed on this round of mock drafts. Like Richmond, he’s been in the middle of the second round depending on what outlet you look at and his length and athleticism will make an NBA front office take a close look at grabbing him before the draft is said and done.

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