Where Razorbacks fall on Mel Kiper’s NFL Draft Big Board

The NFL Draft is this weekend, and though the Razorbacks didn’t have a great season in 2025, several are poised to make a jump to the professional ranks.

Arkansas sent six players to the NFL Combine, and two players specifically — Taylen Green and Mike Washington Jr. — improved their draft stocks with great performances.

Both Green and Washington put up strong numbers in various categories, with the latter matching Darren McFadden’s 40-yard dash time of 4.33, which is tied for fifth among running backs since 2003. Green’s 43.5-inch vertical jump shattered the previous record for quarterbacks, as did his broad jump.

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his top 150 prospect big board on Tuesday, and it featured three Razorbacks.

Mike Washington Jr. — No. 66

Along with being the 66th-best prospect in Kiper’s big board, the draft analyst also projected him to go early in the second round with pick 49 to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Aaron Jones Sr. And Jordan Mason are on expiring deals, and Washington’s 4.33 speed would add another element to the offense (which also now features Kyler Murray’s mobility under center),” Kiper wrote. “Washington ran for 1,070 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and he added 28 catches out of the backfield.”

MIKE WASHINGTON JR. WITH A 4.33 AT 6’1 223 🤯 pic.twitter.com/n9RfREdk1N — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

Washington was a key performer for the Arkansas offense in his one season in a Razorback uniform. He became Arkansas’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2022 and scored 8 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry, plus he hauled in a receiving score.

Kiper has Washington ranked the third-best running back in the draft.

Julian Neal — No. 121

Another one-year Razorback, Julian Neal was a solid cornerback for an otherwise putrid Arkansas defense. Pro Football Focus had him ranked the 90th-best cornerback in Division I and he finished with an overall grade of 79.5.

Neal’s combine numbers didn’t pop off the page, but he’s got the ability to make a name for himself among NFL players. He started all 12 games last season and had 55 total tackles, two of those for loss, two interceptions and 10 pass breakups.

Julian Neal (6’2 203) Arkansas



+ Ideal size for an outside corner

+ 85.9 run defense grade in 2025

+ Click and close ability

+ 76.5 coverage grade in 2025

+ Instinctive against the run

+ 9.89 relative athletic score

+ Reliable open field tackler

+ 80th percentile arm length for… pic.twitter.com/H7oYMlZZOH — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 7, 2026

Neal is ranked the 15th-best cornerback in Kiper’s ranking.

Taylen Green — No. 138

Arkansas’ signal caller last season was the epitome of hot-and-cold, but put up good numbers in his two seasons with the Razorbacks.

In 25 games at Arkansas, Green threw for 5,868 (3,154 in 2024 and 2,714 in 2025) with 34 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also added 1,379 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns.

Green has the freakish athletic ability and his 6-foot-6 frame will likely make at least one NFL team take a flyer on him in hopes he can develop into a serviceable quarterback.

The Texas native additionally made jaws drop in the 40-yard dash at the combine, clocking an unofficial 4.37 on his first attempt, which is the second-fastest time by a quarterback since 2003. Green opted not to run a second time.

Taylen Green would be the best athletic tester EVER at WR, barring agilities#noticing pic.twitter.com/rohvCD5SqU — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 28, 2026

Kiper also has Green as the seventh-best quarterback available in this year’s draft.

Other Razorbacks in the NFL Draft

Kiper has several other Razorbacks listed in his rankings, like wide receiver O’Mega Blake, who is the 63rd-best receiver in the class, offensive tackle Corey Robinson II as the 44th-best tackle, Fernando Carmona Jr. as the 19th-best guard, Cam Ball as the 21st-best defensive tackle and Xavian Sorey Jr. as the 22nd-best linebacker, Kani Walker as the 63rd-best cornerback and Larry Worth as the 34th-best safety.