Where Razorbacks land in final ESPN NBA mock draft

The NBA Draft begins Tuesday and there are three Razorbacks vying for their name to be called.

Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile are all in the NBA Draft, with varying degrees of projections. Acuff is widely viewed as a lottery pick, while Thomas is in the mid- to late-first round territory.

Brazile, who left Arkansas after five years in college, four of which were in Fayetteville, has been hovering in the second round.

By and large, the top four picks in the draft are mostly set, though there’s some questions about the order. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer are the household names in the top four, but in the second tier there are more questions.

ESPN released its final mock draft ahead of the NBA Draft, and it shows Acuff being drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the seventh pick in the draft. Along with those top four mentioned above, ESPN has Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. and Illinois’ Keaton Wagler drafted ahead of him.

”Sources say there is a strong mutual interest between Acuff and Sacramento, the question simply being whether he makes it to the Kings’ pick,” ESPN’s mock draft reads. “They appear content to wait and see. They have looked closely at the other guards in this range and have not seemed itchy to move up the board.“

It is worth noting that the Kings’ general manager, Scott Perry, coached Darius Acuff Sr. At Eastern Kentucky in the 1990s.

Meleek Thomas to Minnesota

ESPN’s mock draft has Thomas near the end of the first round at Pick 28 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He waited until after the deadline to make his announcement to spurn Arkansas and remain in the NBA Draft.

As a freshman, Thomas averaged 15.6 points per game on shooting splits of 43.5%/41.6%/84.3% and had 3.8 rebounds with 2.5 assists per game.

With Thomas, the biggest thing is his unwavering confidence in himself, something that head coach John Calipari has talked about at length.

”I think solid first-round draft pick,” Calipari said on social media of Thomas. “I think he’ll be a little bit lower than people think. Unbelievable shot-maker, basket-maker all kind of different ways. The biggest thing is his energy, his ability to stay in front of people and pressure the ball.

”…His ability to say, ‘I belong here. I have confidence.’ He has supreme confidence, and it takes that in that league.”

Trevon Brazile teaming up with Acuff again?

After they spent last season together in a Razorback uniform, ESPN’s mock draft expects Trevon Brazile and Darius Acuff Jr. to team up together again.

Woo’s mock draft has Brazile being drafted near the end of the draft with Pick 45 to the Sacramento Kings.

Brazile worked out for the Kings during the pre-draft process, where he spoke a lot about his development in two years under Calipari and his coaching staff.

“He’s just a Hall of Fame coach,” Brazile said. “His resume speaks for itself. One of the main things he taught me was just the consistency part, you got to bring it every day. Not that I didn’t bring it every day before he got there, but he’s been around a lot of basketball, him and his staff, Kenny Payne, those guys.

“So they were just feeding into me, developed me for two years and they did a great job. They really prepared me for the process.”

How to watch the NBA Draft

The NBA Draft will take place Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday June 24 beginning at 7 p.m CT. The first round will be Tuesday and the second round will be Wednesday. It will air on ABC and ESPN.

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