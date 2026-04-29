Where Razorbacks land in latest ESPN NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is coming up quick, and several Razorbacks are hoping to hear their names called in Brooklyn, New York, in June.

As of the writing of this piece, Arkansas has five players from last year that are aiming for the NBA. Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III are weighing their options and could return to school. Darius Acuff Jr. is almost surely gone, as he’s projected to go in the top five picks of the draft. Trevon Brazile and Nick Pringle are both out of eligibility, so the NBA or professional route is their only option.

ESPN released its latest mock draft on Tuesday and it features four Razorbacks.

Darius Acuff Jr. — Round 1, Pick 5 (Kings)

2025-26 stats: 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.4 assists in 36 games

The greatest freshman in Arkansas history, Acuff was instrumental in the Razorbacks’ Sweet 16 run last season. He won SEC Player and Freshman of the Year, was a finalist for the Wooden Award and Naismith Player of the Year award and more.

ESPN’s draft has Acuff going with pick number 5 to the Sacramento Kings.

“This is a critical draft for the Kings, considering the state of the current roster and the desperate need for a younger player to help transition into the next iteration of the team,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote. “Sacramento looks like a friendly landing spot for any of the top guards. Acuff would instantly help elevate their offense and establish a new identity for the team moving forward.”

Meleek Thomas — Round 1, Pick 29 (Cavaliers)

2025-26 stats: 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists in 37 games

Thomas’ impact may have been somewhat overshadowed by Acuff last season, but he’s proven to be one of the best scorers in college basketball. He’s still weighing his options and a return to school could be in the cards.

Woo projected Thomas to go near the end of the first round to the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 29th pick.

”Thomas is a talented scorer with solid positional size and made 41.6% of his 3s this season, making him a viable first-round option for teams in need of offensive help,” Woo wrote. “He has the option to return to Arkansas, where he’d step into an even larger role next season without Darius Acuff, and could play his way firmly into the first round in 2027.”

This year’s draft class is loaded, so the option to return to Arkansas would come with the possibility of moving up into the lottery in 2027 if he chose to come back.

Trevon Brazile — Round 2, Pick 48 (Mavericks)

2025-26 stats: 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists in 36 games

Arkansas’ longest-tenured player on last year’s team, Trevon Brazile stayed through the coaching transition from Eric Musselman to John Calipari and it paid off.

Brazile was a key part of Arkansas’ roster this year and helped the Razorbacks win the SEC Tournament with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double against Vanderbilt. He was a factory for highlight dunks and lobs and his length and athleticism makes him an intriguing second-round prospect.

Due to NCAA policies, we’re limited in what we can post from tournament games… so here’s 9 minutes of TB dunking this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/41EWPxG0BA — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 24, 2026

If this mock were to hold true, Brazile would join a Mavericks front court that includes former Razorback Daniel Gafford as well.

Billy Richmond III — Round 2, Pick 51 (Wizards)

2025-26 stats: 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists in 37 games

Between Richmond and Thomas, Richmond seems like the better bet to return to school next season. He started the year coming off the bench, but exploded when he was inserted in the starting lineup midway through the year.

Richmond scored in double figures in four of the final five games of the season, and had a five-game stretch where he scored at least 20 points in each game. His three-point shot became more effective as the season wore on.

The Memphis native’s declaration for the NBA Draft came on the very last day he was able to enter and it gives him the opportunity to work in the NBA Combine, work out for NBA executives and get feedback on what he needs to work on should he decide to return to school.

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