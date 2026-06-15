Where Razorbacks land in latest NBA mock drafts

The NBA Draft is just over a week away, and three Razorbacks are hoping to hear their names called at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Arkansas’ trio of Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas and Trevon Brazile are entered in the draft this year. The NBA was the only option for Brazile, who is out of eligibility, while Acuff and Thomas both left after their freshman seasons.

The NBA was a foregone conclusion for Acuff, who put out one of the greatest seasons by a Razorback in program history. He averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, was named the SEC Player and Freshman of the Year and won the Bob Cousy Award, among other accolades in his trophy case.

Thomas’ decision was more drawn-out than Acuff’s was, as he waited until after the deadline for entrants to withdraw to let the masses know he was staying put. Most draft projections had him going at the end of the first round, and there was hope he would return to Arkansas to play his way into the lottery, but he chose to stay in.

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As a freshman, Thomas put up 15.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 41.6% from deep.

Up until the final night to withdraw from the draft, Arkansas had four guys in. Billy Richmond III pulled a switch-a-roo and chose to remain at Arkansas less than 30 minutes after it had been reported that he was remaining in the draft.

The NBA Draft machine is in full force now, so HawgBeat is taking a look at various outlets to see what kind of draft position the trio has heading into draft night.

Darius Acuff Jr.

2025-26 Season Stats: 23.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 0.8 STL; 48.4% FG, 44.0% 3PT, 80.9% FT

SB Nation: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

CBS Sports (Finkelstein): Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

CBS Sports (Parrish): Round 1, Pick 7 (Sacramento Kings)

The Ringer: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

ESPN (Woo): Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

Best player in the country. No Debate. Darius Acuff Jr. just proved it again. #AcuffPOY pic.twitter.com/xJJJdmTFVj — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 14, 2026

There’s not much more to be said about Darius Acuff Jr. that hasn’t already been said. A unanimous First Team All-American, the Detroit native was the focal point for the Razorbacks from the opening tip of the season until the end.

So many times, when the Hogs needed a bucket in clutch time, Acuff delivered. He’s got the winning gene and can put a team on his back for long stretches to come out victorious. Most projections have him going to the Brooklyn Nets with the sixth pick of the draft, but it’s unlikely he falls past No. 7.

Meleek Thomas

2025-26 Season Stats: 15.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL; 43.5% FG, 41.6% 3PT, 84.3% FT

SB Nation: Round 1, Pick 28 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 1, Pick 18 (Charlotte Hornets)

CBS Sports (Finkelstein): Round 1, Pick 29 (Cleveland Cavaliers)

The Ringer: Round 1, Pick 30 (Dallas Mavericks)

ESPN (Woo): Round 1, Pick 28 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Meleek Thomas was COOKING tonight. 👨‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/BNRPLg5TJR — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 14, 2026

Head coach John Calipari has said it time and time again; Meleek Thomas has a crazy amount of self-confidence, which is one of the main reasons he chose to remain in the NBA Draft. He may have been slightly overshadowed by Acuff in Arkansas’ backcourt, but he’s more than capable of being a go-to player for any NBA franchise that chooses to select him in the draft.

Trevon Brazile

2025-26 Season Stats: 13.0 PT, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.6 BLK; 52.5% FG, 34.1% 3PT, 71.7% FT

SB Nation: Round 1, Pick 28 (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 26 (Chicago Bulls)

CBS Sports (Finkelstein): Round 2, Pick 42 (San Antonio Spurs)

ESPN (Woo): Round 2, Pick 45 (Sacramento Kings)

New career high for Trevon Brazile unlocked 🔓



28 points and counting… pic.twitter.com/VfrQQTIGHO — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) March 5, 2026

Brazile put on a solid NBA Combine and has floated somewhere in the middle part of the second round pretty much since the season ended. He’s an older prospect, but had perhaps his best season as a Razorback last year and was a key piece of the Hogs’ Sweet 16 run.

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