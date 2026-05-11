Where Razorbacks land on post-NBA Draft lottery mock drafts

The NBA Draft Lottery was finalized on Sunday, which means mock drafts can get a little more specific ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft in June.

There are four Razorbacks to keep an eye on for this year’s draft. Darius Acuff Jr., Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond and Trevon Brazile are all in the draft and could have a shot at the professional ranks next season.

Nearly every respectable outlet has Acuff falling somewhere in the lottery, while the other three are on the verge of either late-first round or second round status. Brazile is totally out of eligibility, so the pros are his only option. Thomas and Richmond have both declared for the draft, but maintained their eligibility to return to school if they so choose.

Here’s where various outlets have this year’s Razorbacks mocked…

The Athletic: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 1, Pick 7 (Sacramento Kings)

CBS Sports: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

ESPN: Round 1, Pick 6 (Brooklyn Nets)

There seems to be a consensus so far that Acuff is going to go in the top seven picks, and most of the outlets seem to think the Brooklyn Nets are that team.

“Acuff might be the most polished freshman guard prospect I’ve ever evaluated,” The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie wrote. “His footwork and balance are pristine, and he tends to make efficient decisions. He plays off two feet and moves well without the ball to set up his on-ball moves. His passes are always crisp and on-target, even if his vision isn’t always elite.”

The Athletic: Round 1, Pick 29 (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 1, Pick 23 (Atlanta Hawks)

CBS Sports: Not listed (Only first round mocked)

ESPN: Round 1, Pick 29 (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Unlike Acuff, Thomas’ decision will play a major role in how good Arkansas looks to start next season. If he spurns the draft and returns, the Hogs have one of the best scorers in the country. Should he decide to stay in the draft, it creates a major hole for John Calipari’s squad.

Right now, the Pittsburgh native seems to be a fringe first-round pick, with CBS not selecting him at all, though its mock draft only went through the first round.

“He has every bit of the look of a strong sixth-man/microwave scorer in the NBA,” Vecenie wrote. “The issues here are mostly centered around decision-making and his defensive play. Thomas had a penchant for taking wild shots a bit too often, especially from the midrange and at the rim, instead of passing. Beyond that, he struggled with his anticipation and timeliness on defense and wasn’t always in the right position, even if he did show some ability on the ball. He needs to get stronger and learn how to guard, but there is some real upside for someone to get the most out of Thomas.”

The other major stay-or-go decision that plays into Arkansas’ future is that of Richmond…

The Athletic: Undrafted

Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 35 (San Antonio Spurs)

CBS Sports: Not listed (Only first round mocked)

ESPN: Round 2, Pick 49 (Denver Nuggets)

”Billy Goat,” as he’s become known around Fayetteville, possesses a strong motor and never takes a second off when he’s on the floor. That energy is infectious, and it’s one of the main reasons fans adore him so much.

Richmond’s offensive game started to flourish at the end of the season, and that’s a big retention piece for Calipari should he decide to return.

Most outlets have him being selected in the early- to mid-second round, and while there’s a path to meaningful playing time in the NBA that way, another offseason of work could lead to a more polished product, which would allow him to shoot up the draft boards.

The Athletic: Round 2, Pick 47 (Phoenix Suns)

Yahoo! Sports: Round 2, Pick 57 (Atlanta Hawks)

CBS Sports: Not listed (Only first round mocked)

ESPN: Round 2, Pick 45 (Sacramento Kings)



As noted, Brazile can’t go back to college. He’s already played his final college basketball game of his career, so the pros are the only option.

Brazile is floating around the same area that Richmond is, if not slightly below in some mocks and slightly above in others. His blend of athleticism, length and versatility will make him an intriguing prospect for an NBA franchise to select.

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