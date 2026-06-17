2022 Huskerland Top 225 Seniors: The 24s

Class A

24. John Pargo, Jr., DB, Creighton Prep. 5-11, 180. Bench – 300, Squat – 400, 40 – 4.6. Outstanding athletic ability, playmaking ability, leadership ability. Always around the ball on defense, now he moves to slot receiver where he’s sure to be a hit.

Class B

24. Jace Carpenter, WR-DB, Lexington. 6-1, 170. Other stats NA. Maybe you didn’t catch this kid’s act last season but he’s one of our top playmakers in this class, finishing 2021 with 32 catches for 556 yards and four TDs, adding 54 tackles and five INTs on defense. Get him in space and let him work.

Class C-1

24. Leighton Weber, L-DL, Adams Central. 6-4, 220. Bench – 315, Squat – 425, 40 – 4.75. Such a great combination of size and speed – am I the only one who has visions of what it would look like, him with the ball in his hands? – Leighton is a powerful blocker and playmaker on defense, last season finishing with 69 tackles and six TFLs. Twice named all-district, with a third just around the corner.

Class C-2

24. Ben Alberts, RB-LB, Grand Island Central Catholic. 5-11, 170. Bench – 215, Squat – 375, 40 – NA. As a sophomore he put aside a shoulder injury to return to the team once it was struck by a massive COVID quarantine. As a junior he become an elite tackler (88 total with nine for loss) who was named all-district, then finished as state runner-up in wrestling. And that doesn’t even count him winning the Class C state 800 meters and medaling in the 400.

Class D-1

24. Hayden Griffith, RB-LB, Arcadia/Loup City. 6-1, 195. Bench – 225, Squat – 375, 40 – NA. On the list of things you want to be in eight-man football, starting RB at ALC should be right near the top. See, they get the ball a lot and when you have a tough and talented kid like Hayden getting the ball a lot, good things are going to happen. Also a returning all-district defender (101 tackles, 9 TFL).

Class D-2

24. Leyton Rohde, QB, Ansley/Litchfield. 6-1, 190. Other stats NA. A four-year starter and three-time all-district pick, Leyton is an accurate passer who can get the ball deep, last season throwing for 955 yards and 13 TDs. Respected team leader, playmaker.

Six-Man

24. Knight Kramer, RB-DB, Arthur County. 5-11, 155. Bench – 170, Squat – 310, 40 – 5.1. Versatile as both a runner (340 yards, 7 TDs) and receiver (22 catches, 198 yards, 2 TDs), he is also a sure tackler (68 tackles) and leader for one of six-man’s best teams. Second-team all-district in 2021.