A Quick Look at Today's Girls State Basketball Semifinals

Friday Semifinals, March 6

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Class C-1

9 a.m.: No. 1 Milford (26-1) v. No. 5 Gothenburg (70-63).

10:45 a.m.: No. 7 Fort Calhoun (25-2) v. No. 3 Malcolm (26-1).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Gothenburg would have stole the show with its huge second-half surge, beating Ogallala, 70-63, behind 32 points by senior Halsey Thomalla, except Fort Calhoun did it their Wray. In the biggest moment of her career, Elizabeth Wray took an in-bounds pass in the lane, then lobbed it in with five seconds left, giving Fort Calhoun its first state tournament win in 21 years, a 57-56 overtime decision against two-time defending state champion Lincoln Christian.

You can always tell the state tournament crowds who aren’t yet jaded by making it to Lincoln all the time, and those Fort Calhoun folks fit the bill. In it, all the way.

Milford ground out a rematch win against Central City in a shot which went down to the buzzer, while Malcolm routed Holdrege in their rematch, 56-36. So those two pre-tournament favorites are right on track for a Saturday showdown. Stay tuned.

Class A

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Lincoln North Star (25-1) v. No. Millard West (21-4).

3:15 p.m.: No. 2 Kearney (21-3) v. No. 3 Omaha North (25-4).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Though the second-seed, Kearney has become the tournament darling in this class after scoring their historic first-round win. North Star’s been here before, but so has two-time defending state champ Millard West, that’s the game I have my eye on. Having said that, we took North High. Hmm.

Class B

6 p.m.: No. 1 Norris (23-3) v. No. 4 Gretna East (21-5).

7:45 p.m.: No. 2 Bennington (26-0) v. No. 3 Lincoln Pius X (21-4).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Norris got out of the first round for the first time in its last four tries, and dominate fashion, beating No. 8 Blair, 64-33. Keeping up their end of the bargain was undefeated No. 2 Bennington, while it would be good to remember Gretna East was last year’s state runner-up, and the tournament is always better when Pius is playing well. And it is.

Friday Semifinals, March 6

Devaney Sports Center

Class D-2

9 a.m.: No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (26-1) v. No. 5 Archangels Catholic (18-9).

10:45 a.m.: No. 2 Red Cloud (21-3) v. No. 6 Wynot (17-11).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: It’s not the 9 o’clock start but rather the battle-tested nature of Archangels Catholic which should have Dundy fans on high alert. Scary match-up. Wynot got past Sacred Heart in overtime, and is now, in my world, a substantial favorite to advance to the final. We shall see.

Class C-2

1:30 p.m.: No. 1 Pender (26-2) v. No. 4 Yutan (21-4).

3:15 p.m.: No. 2 Elkhorn Valley (27-0) v. No. 6 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (21-6).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Pender had its first-round struggles but roared to life when it mattered most, and now faces one of the scariest four-seeds in the entire tournament. Undefeated Elkhorn Valley also needed to re-grip in its first round win, and now faces GACC at state. Nobody wants to face GACC at state.

Class D-1

6 p.m.: No. 1 Bloomfield (27-0) v. No. 5 Sutton (21-7).

7:45 p.m.: No. 2 Elm Creek (22-4) v. No. 6 Howells-Dodge (20-7).@HuskerlandBob Sez: So much for state tournament jitters, huh. Bloomfield, so fast and so sure, blitzed No. 8 Arapahoe in the program’s first state tournament appearance since the Carter Administration. (No, Jimmy.) They face a Sutton team that also got a long overdue win, and all those Van Kirk Girls ghosts. Elm Creek ground away on defense for three quarters against Cross County, then put the game away with a 21-point fourth quarter blitz of its own, and now faces another battle-tested program in Howells-Dodge. Basically that comes down to, can Elm Creek outrun the Lady Jaguars.