At a Glance: D-1, D-2 Girls Sub-Districts, District Finals Pairings

Class D-1 Girls Sub-District Finals

D1-1. Weeping Water 67, Lourdes Central Catholic 56.

D1-2. Sutton 52, Tri County 40.

D1-3. Howells-Dodge 50, Cross County 20.

D1-4. Bancroft-Rosalie 55, Cedar Catholic 47.

D1-5. Bloomfield 59, Plainview 36.

D1-6. Niobrara/Verdigre 41, North Central 39.

D1-7. Central Valley 63, Riverside 38.

D1-8. Shelton 51, Kenesaw 36.

D1-9. Elm Creek 63, Amherst 46.

D1-10. Overton 44, Brady 32.

D1-11. Maywood/Hayes Center 53, Southwest 42.

D1-12. Wauneta-Palisade 57, Sutherland 26.

Wild Cards: No. 5 Amherst, No. 10 Tri County, No. 11 Cross County, No. 13 Arapahoe.

First Out: No. 14 Elgin/Pope John.

District Finals

D1-1: No. 1 Wauneta-Palisade (14-9) at Bloomfield (25-0).

D1-2: No. 15 Niobrara/Verdigre (16-9) at No. 2 Elm Creek (21-4).

D1-3: No. 14 Weeping Water (16-9) v. No. 3 Maywood/Hayes Center (22-3), at Hayes Center.

D1-4: No. 13 Arapahoe (20-5) at No. 4 Shelton (22-3).

D1-5: No. 12 Overton (18-6) at No. 5 Amherst (18-6).

D1-6: No. 11 Cross County (19-7) v. No. 6 Central Valley (24-1).

D1-7: No. 10 Tri County (17-8) at No. 7 Sutton (19-7).

D1-8: No. 9 Bancroft-Rosalie (19-7) at No. 8 Howells-Dodge (18-7).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: You play who they put in front of you, and that’s what Wauneta-Palisade, No. 22 in the wild card standings, did on Saturday night, winning its sub and qualifying for a district final. That bumped EPPJ, which was upset by 8-16 Plainview in its sub-district semifinal.

The sub-district finals were mostly devoid of late game heroics, though Niobrara/Verdigre reached another district final after rallying from 11 down, holding North Central to just two fourth-quarter points. Well done, girls.

But we can add another chapter to that wacky Elm Creek v. Amherst series, as the defending state runners-up put it to Amherst, winning by 17, after previously beating the Lady Broncos by 21, then losing by eight in the Fort Kearny tournament. Wacky, maybe, but Elm Creek’s playing like it has another state final in mind.

Class D-2 Girls Sub-District Finals

D2-1. Falls City Sacred Heart 65, Dorchester 33.

D2-2. Red Cloud 48, McCool Junction 32.

D2-3. Nebraska Lutheran 39, Mead 19.

D2-4. Archangels 63, High Plains Community 27.

D2-5. Wynot 54, Wausa 36.

D2-6. St. Mary’s 52, Santee 24. No. 2 seed

D2-7. Loomis 50, Bertrand 42.

D2-8. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 63, Anselmo-Merna 48.

D2-9. Dundy County-Stratton 60, Cambridge 21.

D2-10. Paxton 49, South Platte 16.

D2-11. Potter-Dix 33, Leyton 29. 2nd seed

D2-12. Mullen 51, Crawford 27.

Wild Cards: No. 5 Cambridge, No. 6 McCool Junction, No. 7 Silver Lake, No. 8 Hay Springs.

First Out: No. 9 Crawford.

District Finals

D2-1: No. 16 Potter-Dix (17-8) at No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (24-1), at Benkelman.

D2-2: No. 15 Nebraska Lutheran (12-10) at No. 2 Red Cloud (19-3).

D2-3: No. 14 St. Mary’s (13-13) at No. 3 Falls City Sacred Heart (17-8).

D2-4: No. 13 Loomis (13-11) at No. 4 Mullen (17-5).

D2-5: No. 12 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (12-9) at No. 5 Cambridge (17-7).

D2-6: No. 11 Wynot (15-11) at McCool Junction (17-6).

D2-7: No. 10 Paxton (17-6) at No. 7 Silver Lake (17-5).

D2-8: No. 9 Archangels Catholic (16-9) at No. 8 Hay Springs (15-5).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Only two-seeds won sub-district titles, one of them was Potter-Dix, which is now 40th in the wild card standings. The championship netted the Lady Coyotes the chance to play top-seeded Dundy, in a much more manageable travel circumstance than could have been. I mean, it’s only about two-and-a-half hours from Potter to Benkelman. Piece of cake, says folks who live out that way.

The other second seed to win a sub was Loomis, which doubled down on it regular season win against Bertrand, and now faces No. 4 Mullen.

Despite its sub-district semifinal loss, No. 8 Hay Springs held onto its right to host its district final, which means Archangels will need the bus fully fueled.

Lots of other good finals, but it should be noted the St. Mary’s at Sacred Heart game will feature state champion programs.