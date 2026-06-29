From a Scrub's Standpoint: AHS 50th Class Reunion Version

First off, I am being held hostage by Ford Motor Company and it’s, to use a 21st century phrase, partners. Or partner.

For more than two weeks now I have been without my faithful Ford pickup. I have put on over a hundred thousand miles on that baby since I bought it back in 2021. A large majority of that is tied to Huskerland trips, less family vacations to Dallas (2), Denver (1) and Upper Wisconsin (1).

Having the pickup in the shop has crippled my ability to get out and about, Huskerland-wise. With an approaching deadline for my magazine publisher, things are about at critical mass. I need some good news next week to make my annual trip to the real west; stay tuned.

It’s been a while since I have snuck in a column but there is one I have been wanting to write. It’s a pretty selfish offering, but hope you can find some enjoyment in reading it:

JJTICKLE PHOTOGRAPHY

So, that was us, the Class of 1976 at dear old Arnold High, or at least the bulk of us. It sure felt different when it was us, instead of watching the other 50-year classes I’d seen walk across that gym. It was so great to see so many of my classmates.

Arnold High Class of ‘76 50th Reunion. It’s been a while now, back on Memorial Day weekend, but still worth noting. And you are right, it really does seem like earlier today that I was serving as a server (huh?) for the meal at the 1976 alumni banquet, the one where my mother was in charge of the meal for 700 people. (You are also right, she aced it, her and her help.)

When the meal was done that night back in late May of ‘76, I remember watching the members of the honored classes stroll across the front of the gym, leaning into the mic to give their name, and where they lived at that time. When the 50-year class did their thing – that was the Class of 1926, if you want to make hit hurt – I remember thinking, man, those guys look old.

Ironic.

The crowd these years aren’t what they used to be, though there was about 220 people in attendance that night back in late May of ‘26 (er, 2026). When it was our turn to stroll across the front of the gym, not sure what we looked like to the servers that night – they are the most recent graduates, in this case the Class of 2026 – but I thought we did OK. Gotta think that way, right?

Our class had 30 graduates in it, and 22 of us made it back for our 50th reunion. We also had 22 classmates return for our 40th, only this time we swapped out four who weren’t there 10 years ago for four who were. We had two classmates return after neve having been back, another who hadn’t been back for 48 years, another 45 years. It was great to have us all together again.

That Friday night we had a cookout at Pete Koubek’s place, up in the north part of town. (Not all that far from the south side of town.) Great meal, great camaraderie, as our class always had a pretty great vibe to it, all the “high school stuff” aside.

Saturday morning we met in downtown Arnold, catty-corner from where the Model Cafe, our community’s most treasured edifice used to do business. (Much of which involved kids like my crew stopping in for a pop and chips, 25 cents total, though there was no replacing the epic three-meat Sunday buffet which cost something like $5 back in the day. You haven’t really lived unless you experienced that meal, it was pretty great.)

We met at 10 a.m. to take a tour of downtown businesses. The plan was to conduct the tour, then retire to the spectacular (for a town of 600 or so) community room, where we were to have a light lunch at noon or so. More than one of us suggested we had allowed way too much time for the tour (some fool said it would only take 15 minutes or so, name redacted), but that was not so.

I won’t bore you (you may already be bored by the ramblings of an old man) with all the details, but as we toured the businesses, happily open on Alumni Saturday morning, we were all taken by the impeccable condition of all the facilities. My town, yours, too, Keyser, is in great shape.

Tour guide for our group, and the shining light for organizing the weekend, was the great Melody (Larreau) Jennings. I figure everybody reading this has been in a class at school, and the one common bond each of those classes have is its go-to girl (Or guy. It could be a guy, but girls are so much more responsible that we are.) Melody is that. So is Pam (Lamberty) Long, her wing girl in the planning stage, and Paula Holman, who filled the same role on game day. Great girls, all, thank you again.

Two of the stops were of particular interest to me. The first was the former home of the Arnold pool hall, or “Arnold Recreation” as they called it in decent society, a place where I spent a lot of my free time back in the day. It’s the place where I learned, quickly, to never play pool against an old man in a game of snooker, especially if it’s his idea. Thanks, the late Les Keyser, for the lesson.

Lots of other memories at the pool hall – where we had two snooker tables and only one eight-ball table, so you better be able to play – and it was great share some of them with my classmates.

Next door is the business that launched my career (into a low orbit, but still). It wasn’t much news to me to stop, as I make it a practice every time I am in town, but it was great to hear others talk so reverently about the paper, The Arnold Sentinel, had on their memories of town. Especially if it had to do with Arnold High sports, where yours truly was their faithful reporter. (I was so lucky to have publisher Bill Crosland and his wife, Helen, in my life.)

After some time at the community room, highlighted by a group conversation from chairs set in a circle, which had its own connotations. Melody had asked me and my buddy Marcia (Conner) Hill – yep, Marcia Ann – to lead the conversation, which mostly centered around high school memories and our teachers. Like most of you out there, we felt like we had great teachers, who knew how to have fun (what happens in Arnold, stays in Arnold) and were good at their jobs.

The meal was delicious, then there was some more time for conversation, and during that span there was a rolling drawing for door prizes. (Who could forget the year Doug Cole won a door. Epic.) I was actually a winner – two sleeves of Pro Vs, soon to belong to others, if you get my drift – and we moved on to the celebration of our honored classes.

Master of ceremonies for the evening was the great Kirk Crawley, Class of 1978, a dear friend of mine and many in the audience that night. In his opening remarks he, too, had nice things to say about The Sentinel, which I appreciated greatly. Soon it was time for the Class of 1976 to take center stage.

As we got in line, ready to tell folks all about it, there was a strange feeling which came over me. Of course, I hope to see all my classmates, all of them, at our 60th, but that’s not guarantee. As we assembled I had a rush of wistfulness, followed by remembrance of my late mother, Margaret (Lilly) Jensen, Class of 1952, and my oldest sister, Becky Mora, Class of 1977. They are also Arnold High grads, both of them have walked across the front of that gym, leaned into the mic, and told them all about it. And soon, it would be my turn, last guy in line, to sign off for our 50th class reunion.

It was awesome.

The whole thing, the introductions, only took a couple of minutes, but it felt like a lifetime. Which makes sense, because in a lot of ways, it was. My lifetime. Some of it shared with the my fellow members of the Class of ‘76, dear old Arnold High. And for that, I am one lucky guy.