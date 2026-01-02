From a Scrub's Standpoint: Ghost Protocol Edition

Last summer my wife, the lovely Huskerland Penni, lost her wedding ring. To make matters even more painful for her, it happened as we were preparing for our daughter’s wedding. She was devastated.

I’d had the idea for a while but finally acted on it Saturday, Nov. 8, one day short of our daughter’s wedding the year before. Naturally, Penn was gone to a quilt retreat – that’s sorta her thing – so I was able to work under the cover of darkness. Having done some research, I had selected a jeweler, and that morning I drove to the store, got the help of a nice young lady from Glenwood, Iowa – thanks Makaela! – and selected a proper replacement for her ring.

Penn pays the bills in our house, so I couldn’t leave a paper trail, like writing a check, and I also didn’t want it showing up on the credit card. So, it like Eddie Murphy in the movie Trading Places, when he asked the limo driver, “what’s my next move, man?”

Easy, the all-American solution in times of economic uncertainty. No-down payment credit.

It’s was her idea, promise, by my jeweler pointed out that should I take just a moment to fill out a credit app for purchase, once it was (immediately) approved, I wouldn’t get a statement for 30 days, and wouldn’t need to make a payment for 30 days after that.

Let’s see now…30 plus 30…carry the one…that’s more than 47, the number of days until Christmas. I’ll do it. Before I left, she asked if I’d like to keep the ring at the store, you know, just in case. I said, perfect, I’ll do it.

There was one more little issue which needed to be dealt with. That statement. I would come in the mail. We discussed it, me and my jeweler, but I felt pretty confident about being able to play keepaway from my bride, since I get the mail at our house. (Hmm. Hadn’t really thought about that. My wife handles all the finances, real important stuff, while I get her the mail…once again proving my worth around the house…)

Now would be a good time to mention Penn and I have been married for nigh on 40 years, and her original ring was, um, let’s stay it was nothing special. To be polite. The replacement was a few steps above grade, very nice, and I couldn’t wait to give it to her on Christmas morning.

Naturally, I couldn’t share this intel with any living being – except my faithful pooch, Cooper, who was actually on the ground floor, having escorted me to the store. It was 47 days until Christmas, a long time to keep a secret. Except for telling my Golden Retriever.

And my hairdresser. Yep, I fell for the ol’ you-can-tell-your-hairdresser-anything bit, and happened to tell my stylist when I got my hair cut a few days before Christmas. She’s no Marlo Broekemeier – Central City and the surrounding area, you know what I mean – but she’ll do. Very nice lady, she’s cut my hair for a couple years now, and on that day I felt compelled to share the big news with her. (Though I did consider placing her in the Cone of Silence, you know, just in case…)

I mean, big city, what are the odds, right? (Now don’t go jumping ahead on me, they never met nor spoke during the prelude to the big moment.)

Back to the bill. It was a couple of weeks after the purchase of said ring, on a day when I drove Penni to work. (I have done that sort of thing for 40 years, dating back to when we lived in Callaway, and she worked in Cozad. There’s a log book I wish I’d kept…) Our mailbox is part of one of those community setups where your mailbox is the shaped like a Marie Callendar pie box. Or so. Penn asked if we could stop and pick up the mail on the way home.

We’d been having a great conversation – Cooper riding shotgun in the back seat – and it was one of those freakishly great December nights we enjoyed this year. I opened the pickup door, left it open while I collected the mail, then handed Penni the mail.

We pull into the garage, get Penni and Cooper out (in that order, promise) and then hauled her stuff into the house. All she had was the mail.

We get into the house, I plop her stuff on the kitchen island, and she drops the mail onto the island, too. Time for supper.

Except before we enjoyed the sumptuous feast I’d prepared – nothing saves the day like the microwave, people – Penn decided to rifle through the mail. I didn’t think much of it, counting down the 45 seconds on supper.

Then she turned to me and said the words I will never forget. “Bob, did we buy something from Kay Jewelers?”

And just like that, I was faced a situation with more potential for disaster than that Tom Cruise scene in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, where he scales the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Only I didn’t have a stunt double.

Applying the lessons for composure taught to me by Diane Finch, my legendary speech coach at dear old Arnold High, I said as smoothly as possible, “uh, no, lemme see that. Probably junk mail.”

Without much apparent additional thought nor comment, Penni handed me the envelope. I fumbled with a moment, trying to buy some time, then pulled the papers from the envelope, gave them a quick one over and said, “looks like some sort of scam,” I assured her, starting to break a sweat, “this kind of crap always seems to happen at the holidays.”

Pause for reaction.

There wasn’t any, to be honest. She just went back to her mail, and I tossed the papers and envelope into the trash, continuing my rant against holiday schemes and thievery against the uninitiated. Laid it on pretty good, probably overplayed my hand, to be honest.

Fast forward to Christmas morning. Still, the only living beings to know about what was about to happen were my dog and my hairdresser. Um, and possibly my wife, who may have been playing coy that night a couple of weeks back. And maybe if she did, she’d have forgotten by now.

(This is where I quickly commiserate with my fellow husbands and the very unlikely chance my wife forgot something. Moving on…)

That morning it was Penni and I, our son Shea, our daughter Jessie and her husband, Evan. We had a great time, taking our time, opening our presents, Jess still handing them out since she’s the youngest, the way we’ve done for since she was a little girl. All up, all in, I ask.

Yep, Jess says, that’s all of them.

I gotta admit, in a flash I developed a very unexpected, and very real, lump in my throat. The ring was in my Huskerland jacket pocket (if you know me at all, you knew that’s what I’d be wearing), the plan had played itself out, the moment of truth at hand.

I sorta choked up.

After taking a second to sorta compose myself, I asked my bridge to close her eyes. (Damn, the one night I don’t go through the mail first, I remember thinking again.) She closed her eyes, I stepped across the room, then dropped to one knee.

What I tried to say then was, “I didn’t get to do this the first time,” since when I proposed to her just after 12 midnight on January 1, 1985 – happy birthday to Bob! – it was much more of a spur of the moment decision than this weeks-long master plan I’d laid out. Shoot, back then I didn’t even have a ring bought yet.

But what came out instead was something like, “bah hah hah, bah hah hah…” I sorta blacked out after that.

Penni was stunned, teared up with surprise written all over her face, and our kids shared in her disbelief. I’d pulled it off! Despite it all, the plan had worked. Penni had her ring, I’d somehow avoided disaster along the way.

It made for a very great Christmas.

And I can’t for next week, that’s when I get my hair cut…

There we are, then Ken and Barbie and the Pepsi Generation. Glad my wife got her ring.