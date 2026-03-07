Girls Basketball State Finals Filled With Great Story lines

Time Class In This Corner… @HuskerlandBob Sez

9 a.m. Class D-2 No. 1 Dundy County-Stratton (27-1) v. No. 6 Wynot (18-11). Dundy is after its first state title after three runner-up finishes, Wynot’s after No. 9 all-time, which would tied the D-2 state record. Dundy needs a good start to beat the scariest No. 6 seed in the field.

11 a.m. Class C-1 No. 1 Milford (27-1) v. No. 3 Malcolm (27-1). Neither program has won a state title, though Milford is the defending state runner-up. These teams met back on Jan. 8, with Milford a two-point winner at home. Both teams will have it feeling like a home game, as this much-anticipated game could well draw the largest Class C-1 crowd of all time.

1 p.m. Class A No. 1 Lincoln North Star (26-1) v. No. 3 Omaha North (26-4). North Star’s never won a state title, never made a final, but cleared a huge hurdle by breaking the Millard West jinx. Since North High got its feet under itself early in the season, the Lady Vikings have been about unbeatable. They beat North Star by by eight in their regular season meeting. Another huge crowd for this one.

4:15 p.m. Class C-2 No. 1 Pender (27-2) v. No. 2 Elkhorn Valley (28-0). Pender will be favored to win its fourth straight state title, while EV will be aiming to win its third, the others in 1982, 2010. Elkhorn Valley will need to find a way to defuse the 1-2 combo of Hadley Walsh and Madi Dolliver, no small task.

6:15 p.m. Class B No. 4 Gretna East (22-5) v. No. 2 Bennington (27-0). It’s an all-Eastern Midlands final, with both teams having won nail biters in the semifinals. Tim O’Connor’s favorite team beat Gretna East by 22 when they met back in mid-December, but Gretna East is red hot, having won its last 13 in a row. No reason not to expect another nail biter.