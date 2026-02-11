Knee Jerk Reaction: Huskerland's 2026-27 11-Man Football Classifications

Class A

Up From Class B

Bennington

Lincoln Standing Bear

Lincoln Northwest

Elkhorn North

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Bennington’s rousing success in Class B the past several years will be severely challenged by the move to Class A, but the Badgers always find a way. Elkhorn North has made a rapid rise in Class B, and will also do just fine in Class A. Not sure if either of these will be ready to win a state title the next couple of seasons, but winners win, and they’re winners. Northwest has struggled mightily to get its program going, while Standing Bear made a big step forward and earned a playoff spot this fall.

These four programs represent the four smallest populations among Class A programs. Probably worth noting, though teams in that situation have won at other levels.

Class B

Up From Class C-1

Aurora

@HuskerlandBob Sez: We are down to 23 schools playing Class B football. Realizing this is a tough nut to crack for the powers that be, that’s just hard to swallow. Blame reverse migration. Scottsbluff (by 19) and Gretna East (by 26) remain under the Class B cutoff, and both will field very good teams next year. Ralston, Pius X, Hastings and Lexington are next in line and the combined for a total of 11 wins last season, so student count isn’t everything.

Moving up from C-1, Aurora will be the second smallest among Class B teams, but their return to this class seems like the right historical fit.

Class C-1

Up From Class C-2

Raymond Central

Kearney Catholic

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Like with the other 11-man classes, there isn’t a lot going on here. Raymond Central has played a lot of C-1 football over the years, and has been very successful in C-2 the last couple of seasons, so that should translate.

Tie-breakers are a tricky thing. Kearney Catholic, unbeaten into the Class C-2 semifinals and a permanent fixture in the postseason, moves up. The Stars were tied with Chase County, which moves down to Class C-2 and is ineligible next season, and West Point-Beemer, which moves down to Class C-2 and is. Some good things going on at West Point-Beemer, the Cadets are positioned to make some good things happen next season.

Class C-2

* Up From D-1 (Eligible, CEC) – Schuyler.

* Down From Class C-1, both ineligible – Brownell-Talbot, Chase County.

* Down From Class C-1

West Point-Beemer

Scotus Central Catholic

Gothenburg

Logan View (no Scribner-Snyder)

Louisville

Wilber-Clatonia

Up From Class D-1

Bridgeport

Summerland

New Co-ops

H&H – Heartland (D-1) and Hampton (6)

Plainview (D-1)/Osmond (D-1 with Wausa)

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Give Schuyler Football credit, the Dragons are trying hard to make things work, and remain to D-1. Brownell Talbot competed under some pretty tough circumstances, and still won three games in C-1. Chase County returns to C-2, and two years ago in that class they won seven times, including a playoff game.

Scotus and Gothenburg are two long-time winners at the C-1 level, though it is strange to see them drop a class. Like they say, new teams on the schedule! A state champion at the C-2 level, Wilber-Clatonia returns after dealing with low numbers and transfer issues during their two years in C-1. Not ideal.

Then right there at the end, you have Plainview, one of D-1’s very best in 2025, joining up with Osmond, which for the last two seasons was partners with Wausa. Plainview has won two state titles in 11-man (C-1 in 1975, our inaugural year for state playoffs; C-2 in 2005), but hasn’t played 11-man since 2012. Osmond, somebody help me, I can’t remember Osmond playing 11-man. I will, or should at least, be able to remember the last time after next season.