Knee Jerk Reaction: Huskerland's 8/6-Man Reclassification

Class D-1

Ineligible

Falls City (C-1 last year)

Conestoga (C-2)

Fairbury (C-1)

David City (D-1)

Johnson County Central (D-1)

Freeman (D-1)

Down From Class C-2

Tekamah-Herman (CEC)

Gibbon

Ponca

Centura

Cross County

Gordon-Rushville

Hastings St. Cecilia

Amherst

Up From Class D-2

Cedar Bluffs

Elm Creek

Elmwood-Murdock

Nebraska Christian (2nd smallest)

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Here is where things get interesting. In the largest of our newly configured three classes of eight-man we lead off with Falls City and Fairbury, a couple of programs which have mostly struggled mightily at the C-1 level. Hopefully for them the move to eight-man goes as smoothly as it has for David City, which had trouble winning in 11-man but would have been in the playoffs the past two seasons since they dropped to eight-man except, like next season, the Scouts are ineligible.

JCC has elected to stay in eight-man and remain ineligible, but they’ve been winning often at this level and that matters. Freeman, which comes in three students over the limit, elects to stay eight-man after winning just six times the past three years.

Tekamah-Herman, which only once (2019) since 2014 has won more than two games in a season, makes the move to eight-man under the CEC guidelines, and is eligible. (Some programs you just pull for to get up off the deck, that is one of mine. Ponca, the 2009 C-2 state champion, moves down, as does long time Class C programs Gibbon and Centura.

Cross County had its moments in its two-year stint in 11-man, but returns to eight-man where the previous five years the Cougars had made a state final (2021), played in two semifinals and a quarterfinal. And they have a ton coming back next year. Stay tuned.

It’s almost impossible to belief mighty St. Cecilia, so long a Class C gold standard program, has won just once over the past two years, but they have. Eight-man is no gimmie, but with lower numbers the Bluehawks should rebound some. For a long time Gordon-Rushville was one of the top programs in the Panhandle, but the Mustangs have won just four games over the past three seasons, none in 2025. The move to eight-man should give them a better chance at sustainable success; the bad news is Hartington is on the other geographical side of their D1-5 district, Newcastle, too, for that matter.

Elm Creek and Elmwood-Murdock are also winning programs which return to D-1 after two seasons away.

Class D-2

Down From Class C-2

Superior

Aquinas

Oakland-Craig

Down From Class D-1

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Arapahoe

East Butler

Newman Grove/St. Edward

Hemingford

Lourdes Central Catholic

Perkins County

Shelby-Rising City

South Loup

Tri County Northeast

Hi-Line

North Platte St. Pat’s

Bloomfield

Niobrara/Verdigre

Omaha Christian Academy

Up From Six-Man

Shelton

@HuskerlandBob Sez: The first thing I notice is the return of The O-C, Oakland-Craig, which did not field a varsity football team in 2025, due to a lack of numbers. Something else about this class, the Knights are joined by Aquinas, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, North Platte St. Pat’s and Bloomfield as former Class C state champions who have drifted to the new Class D-2. I don’t count Perkins County, but both Grant and Wheatland won a bunch of state titles between them, and they are also in this class.

Class D-3

Eligible (CEC) – Omaha Nation, Southern Valley.

Ineligible – Southern.

Down From Class D-1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Sutherland

Dundy County-Stratton

Wausa (D-1 with Osmond)

Sandhills Valley

Clarkson (D-1 with Leigh)

Leigh (D-1 with Clarkson)

Down From Class D-2

North Central

Osceola

Weeping Water

Boyd County

Central Valley

CWC

Bayard

Burwell

Cambridge

Maxwell

Palmer

Lawrence-Nelson

Twin Loup

Randolph

St. Mary’s

Anselmo-Merna

Axtell

Deshler

Overton

Archangels Catholic

Brady

Sandhills/Thedford

Elgin/Pope John

Mullen

Falls City Sacred Heart

Hyannis

@HuskerlandBob Sez: And then there’s this one. For starters, there are seven teams, sorta, moving from D-1 to D-3. That would include state championship programs like GACC and Dundy, as well as both Clarkson and Leigh, on their own after a messy breakup at the declaration deadline. Wausa is also in this mix, back on its own after two years in a co-op with Osmond.

As for the rest of the list, seeing Central Valley move down has got to make you take a step back, seeing as how the Cougars won state two years ago, won 21 games in a row before losing in this year’s semifinals, and returns the core of its team. Lawrence-Nelson is another team that was very good in D-2, and figures to be even better next year in D-3. Same for Twin Loup, loaded with really talented underclassmen.

Also down from D-2 are state champion programs like Blue Hill, Osceola, Burwell, Cambridge, Randolph, St. Mary’s, Overton, Archangels Catholic, Sandhills/Thedford,, Mullen and Sacred Heart. And EPPJ gets at least partial credit, Pope John having won a title in 2007, and Elgin having its four runner-up finishes.

Its also noteworthy Hyannis is sticking with eight-man football despite a three-year average of 15 boys in school, but they are only the smallest of 14 schools which are under the Six-Man threshold, still electing to play eight-man ball.

Six-Man

Ineligible – Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer (D-2 last cycle), Mead (D-1), McCool Junction (D-2).

Eligible by NSAA Waiver – Diller-Odell, Southwest, Hay Springs, Harvard.

Down From Class D-2

Grand Island Lutheran (no 2025 varsity football)

High Plains Community

Riverside (4 in a row last time in Six-Man)

Giltner

Nebraska Lutheran

Scribner-Snyder (no Logan View, independent for first time since 2017)

@Huskerland Bob Sez: Pretty sure the Six-Man game is at its all-time most robust, with 41 teams participating, with nine of them dropping from eight-man. Add to that group, Scribner-Snyder, no longer partnered with Logan View, and playing on its own for the first time since 2017.

You can’t see Riverside on the Six-Man list and not immediately have flashback to its state championship reign of terror in the mid-2010s, when the Chargers won four times in a row, though you’d never know it if you flipped through the NSAA record book. Unsanctioned, maybe, but those were awfully good football teams.

Other state champion programs which join in the Six-Man fun are Giltner and High Plains, which shared a title with Osceola in 2019.

Both defending state champion Garden County and runner-up Southwest remain part of the Six-Man mix.