Now Would Be a Great Time to Order Your Huskerland Magazine

Over the past few months I have been working feverishly (promise) to put together my 2026 Huskerland Prep Report preseason magazine. In the course of time I have much of the content completed – thanks for the help in making that happen, Coach – but still have a couple of trips to make for player interviews.

Please find here a signup card for your copy of our 2026 magazine. It will be pretty complete, not gonna lie, and it is not only a great read (hopefully, anyway) in the preseason, it’s a handy guide as we go through the regular season, and maybe most of all, its is a great keepsake. I have always been a big believer in the historical record for our Nebraska high school sports, and feel our magazine has earned a spot at the table over the years.

Besides, Johnny’s name might be in it this year. 🙂

I hope you take the time to support our work by ordering your magazine, and telling your football friends about what we do here at Huskerland Prep Report. This is year 37 for Huskerland, still a very fun gig.

The information is all there – even Venmo! – so I hope to see your name on our 2026 Huskerland Prep Report subscription list. Thanks for your support of what we do.