Throwback Thursday: Huskerland Football Stat Leaders (1996, 2006, 2012)

This Week in 1996

On the Cover: Hastings running back Bo Bienkowski tries to escape the grasp of Millard West’s Mark Walton. Millard West downed the Tigers 28-21.

Feature Stories: Mitch Holt, North Loup-Scotia; Ernie Vojta, Nebraska Lutheran; Mike Muma, Papillion-LaVista; Jason Campbell, Scottsbluff.

Tackles (Solos-Assists-Points)

Class A

1. John Coyne, Om. Westside, 27-11-65; 2. Rusty Hughell, Om. Burke, 24-15-63; 3. Matt Ridder, Fremont, 14-32-63; 4. Chris Smutny, Kearney, 11-34-56; 5. Amen, Lincoln High, 21-13-55.

Class B

1. Josh Long, Nebraska City, 18-45-81; 2. Mike Cordes, York, 12-41-65; 3. Chad Tracy, Alliance, 22-19-63; 4. Matt Bostwick, Blair, 23-10-56; 5. Eric Cecava, Ogallala, 11-32-54.

Class C-1

1. Joe Mueller, O’Neill, 26-25-77; 2. Bill Post, Gretna, 30-10-70; 3. John Kraay, Bridgeport, 19-28-66; 4. Tyler Rich, Neligh- Oakdale, 13-40-66; 5. Jeff Beran, Ord, 16-27-59.

Class C-2

1. Jerry Helgoth, Burwell, 46-4-98; 2. Justin Brummond, Doniphan, 17-39-73; 3. Brady Burnham, Burwell, 32-8-72, 4. Craig Boyer, Wymore Southern, 19-14-72; 5. Brian Hassler, Emerson-Hubbord, 25-18-68.

Class D-1

1. Jason Potter, Maywood, 34-22-90; 2. John Pavlik, Verdigre, 36-16-88; 3. Mike Flynn, NE Christian, 25-37-87; 4. Kurt Bohaboj, Howells, 18-43-79; 5. Preston Meints, Adams-Filley, 26-25-77.

Class D-2

1. Travis Heinz, Wheeler Central, 42-35-119; 2. Josh Templeman, Newcastle, 34-18-86; 3. Matt Brian, Giltner, 22-34-78; 4. Willie Douglas, Clarks, 26-25-77; 5. Matt Brost, Sioux County, 26-20-72.

Six-Man

Levi Williams, Taylor-Loup Co., 24-22-70; 2. Chis Paider, Arcadia, 27-13-67; 3. Preston Hawley, Arcadia, 26-14-66; 4. Chris Bolte, Lawrence, 18-30-66; 5. Justin Hurlburt, Arcadia, 16-14-66.

This Week in 2006

On the Cover: Hershey junior quarterback Luke Baldridge sprints around the corner, and into that beautiful late summer sun, for some first-half yardage during his team’s 19-14 victory at North Platte St. Pat’s.

Feature Stories: Tyler Vandemit, Bellevue West; Mitch Montgomery, Ralston; Sean Hoarty, Fillmore Central; Brandon Malleck, Southwest; Ross Daake, Overton; P.J. Conradt, Bruning-Davenport.

Tackles (Solos-Assists-Points)

Class A

1. Noah Keller, Kearney, 36-51-123; 2. Joey Rousseau, Kearney, 28-37-93; 3. Nolan Johnson, Kearney, 28-29-85; 4. Payton Iverson, Lincoln NS, 34-17-85; 5. Luke Kalin, Norfolk, 18-40-76.

Class B

1. Carter Wasem, Aurora, 25-19-69; 2. B Carper, Norris, 19-28-66; 3. Thomas Dux, Fairbury, 18-21-57; 4. Cody Linder, Plattsmouth, 23-10-56; 5. Tanner Smith, Seward, 8-40-56.

Class C-1

1. Roby Taylor, Fillmore Cent., 22-53-97; 2. Kyle Hilger, David City, 33-26-92; 3. Shawn Walker, Gothenburg, 36-14-86; 4. Jared Janicek, David City, 24-24-72; 5. J. Wiebold, Wahoo, 16-15-67.

Class C-2

1. Jake Bergen, Sutton, 2-34-92; 2. Brent Jameson, Cross Co., 28-26-82; 3. Chris Little, Bayard, 20-39-79; 4. Byant Miller, Bayard, 25-25-75; 5. Scott Crook, Weeping Water, 26-18-70.

Class D-1

1. Keifer Burke, Maxwell, 49-24-122; 2. Derek Korth, Humphrey, 36-47-119; 3. Mike Swanson, Neb. Christian, 24-50-96; 4. Andrew Minich, OCA, 42-7-91; 5. Matt Gohl, Hayes Cent., 34-23-91.

Class D-2

Wes Olson, Red Cloud, 24-64-112; 2. Brett Rupprecht, Red Cloud, 36-22-94; 3. Jacob Campbell, Bertrand, 35-17-57; 4. Seth Barnes, Sandhills, 29-26-84; 5. Josh Windsor, Sioux County, 29-22-80.

This Week in 2012

On the Cover: Norfolk Catholic’s Jackson Love barrels through the Wahoo defense during his team’s 35-14 win last Friday at Wahoo.

Feature Stories: Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Tate Paulsen, Gretna; David Squiers, Kearney Catholic; Sean Keenan, North Platte St. Pat’s; Kyle Kumpf, Hemingford; Luke Glenn, Shelton.

Tackles (Solos-Assists-Points)

Class A

1. Kush, Papillion-LV, 48-35-131; 2. R.J. Jones, O. Central, 55-13-123; 3. Greco, Papillion-LV, 41-39-121; 4. Luke Hoesing, Fremont, 47-18-112; 5. B Smolinski, Fremont, 46-16-108.

Class B

1. M. Karloff, Hastings, 35-32-102; 2. Jake Schlager, McCook, 40-20-100; 3. Erik Evans, Waverly, 40-17-97; 4. Alex Hunt, Aurora, 38-15-91; 5. Mitch Collicott, McCook, 35-19-89.

Class C-1

1. Russel Beard, Ash-Green, 31-39-101, 2. Preson Luedtke, Lakeview, 44-11-99; 3. B. Cleveland, Ogallala, 33-20-86; 4. Pete Danielson, David City, 33-19-85, 5. Dakota Keaton, Gibbon, 30-24-84.

Class C-2

1. M. Olson, Sutton, 36-31-103; 2. Josh Coyle, West Holt, 39-16-94; 3. Derek Method, Tekemah-Her, 32-29-93; 4. Garrett Sharp, Blue Hill, 36-13-85; 5. Connor Osborne, West Holt, 32-14-78.

Class D-1

1. Alec Wilson, Bloomfield, 34-37-105; 2. Jake Bartling, Elm Creek, 37-27-101; 3. Dillion Schnuerle, Franklin, 42-17-101; 4. Wyatt Strickland, Maxwell, 39-19-97; 5. Brady Lewandowski, Loup City, 15-61-91.

Class D-2

1. Seth Gohl, Hayes Cent., 55-32-142; 2. H. Ringenberg, Eus-Far., 29-62-120; 3. Alex Brehmer, Ly-Dec. NE, 32-36-100; 4. Jeff Harms, Wallace, 28-42-98; 5. Carsten Tietz, Ban-Ros., 29-37-95.