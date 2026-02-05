2026 three-star QB Tanner Vibabul flips from Nebraska to James Madison

2026 Las Vegas (Nev.) three-star quarterback Tanner Vibabul has flipped his commitment from Nebraska to James Madison, in a surprising late twist.

Vibabul had committed to the Huskers only weeks prior, following an official visit, the lone visit he made in January. After the decommitment of Dayton Raiola in late November, Nebraska found themselves without a 2026 quarterback just weeks before December’s Signing Day. Dana Holgorsen and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas assessed the field through December and early January, keying in on the athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound dual-threat.

As a senior, Vibabul threw for 2,245 yards and 32 touchdowns to eleven interceptions, to go with 1,132 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He completed 58.1% of his pass attempts and averaged 14.7 yards per carry. Across his high school career, he threw for 65 touchdowns, ran for 24 more and cleared 100+ rushing yards in ten games.

The 6-foot-1, 175lb signal-caller didn’t have much earn much FBS attention, despite a productive senior season. He took an official visit to Army in June, and held additional offers from the likes of Arkansas State, Air Force and Temple. Nebraska offered and hosted in January, landing a commitment shortly after. Now, just weeks later, Vibabul has flipped to James Madison, after a late push from Billy Napier and the new Dukes staff.

With Vibabul’s late decommitment, the Huskers will finish out National Signing Day with eleven total 2026 commits. All but three are already enrolled and with the program. Biloxi (Miss.) offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, Elkhorn (Neb.) North linebacker Jase Reynolds and newly-signed Monroe (La.) Ouchita Parish four-star defensive tackle Dylan Berymon will join the program in the summer.

Vibabul’s late decommitment could strain the depth in Nebraska’s quarterback room. Though the three-star wasn’t expected to see the field in the near future, he was expected to round out a room that will now carry four members into the 2026 season. The Huskers lost Dylan Raiola and Marcos Davila to the portal, but added two signal-callers through the transfer portal in UNLV’s Anthony Colandrea and Virginia’s Daniel Kaelin, to pair with sophomores TJ Lateef and Bode Soukup.



