After historic breakthrough, Nebraska shifts focus fast with Vanderbilt awaiting

After historic breakthrough, Nebraska shifts focus fast with Vanderbilt awaitingby: Steve Marik39 minutes agoSteve_MarikRead In AppTroy Trojans forward Thomas Dowd (1) has his shot block as Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5), Sam Hoiberg (1), Berke Buyuktuncel (9) and Cale Jacobsen (31) defend during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Photo: BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN)Nebraska's breakthrough win in the NCAA Tournament pushed the program to a new level. But the dance goes on. Here's how the players reset.