Boston College transfer DL Owen Stoudmire commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Boston College defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, a 6-foot-1, 292lb interior defender with one year of eligibility remaining.

Stoudmire is the fourth defensive line addition the Huskers have made in recent days, joining Iowa Western Community College three-star Andy Burburjia, Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington and UCLA transfer Anthony Jones.

The soon-to-be sixth-year senior joined Boston College in 2021, redshirting as a freshman. In 2022 and 2023, he played in 19 games, in reserve action, totaling 17 tackles in those two seasons. In 2024, he played in 13 games, starting twice and totaled career highs in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, recording 30 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In 2025, Stoudmire stepped into a consistent starting role but after just three starts, suffered a season-ending injury that cost him the rest of the year. He recorded five tackles prior to the injury.

Stoudmire entered the transfer portal on Jan. 14 and visited Nebraska just one day later. Shortly after his trip to Lincoln, he committed to the Huskers, adding much needed veteran experience, and depth, to the defensive line room.

Stoudmire will be expected to help strengthen Nebraska’ run defense in the A and B gaps while helping the pass rush. He’ll join an interior linemen group that is set to return Riley Van Poppel, Gabe Moore, David Hoffken, Sua Lefotu, Ashton Murphy, Dylan Parrot Tyson Terry and Malcolm Simpson. The aforementioned Burburjia and Whittington will factor into the interior defensive line rotation as well. The Huskers remain in pursuit of 2026 Monroe (La.) Ouchita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon, who officially visited last weekend. The 6-foot-1.5, 330 pound senior is considering Kentucky and Oklahoma State as well, expected to commit and sign in February.

Nebraska has seen two interior defensive linemen depart the program this offseason. Elijah Jeudy exhausted his eligibility while Jaylen George transferred to Tulsa. Dylan Parrott also briefly entered the transfer portal, but has since pulled his name out of the portal.