BREAKING: Four-star CB Bryce Williams commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western four-star cornerback Bryce Williams, the third blue-chip defensive back addition for the Huskers in the cycle.

Williams committed to the Huskers over the likes of Oklahoma, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Texas, Clemson and 40+ other programs with offers out to the 6-foot-2, 175lb defensive back.

The four-star was at one point committed to Florida State, but visited Nebraska twice in 2025 while committed to the Seminoles. He made his first visit to Lincoln last summer for the Battle of the Boneyard 7-on-7 tournament and returned to see the Huskers take on USC last fall.

“The fanbase out there was different,” he told Inside Nebraska after that visit. “They really care about their logo. It’s like a family.”

Williams’ relationship with Addison Williams has steadily developed with each visit. Their relationship took a significant step forward when Nebraska’s defensive backs coach made an in-home visit with the four-star and his family in January.

“Me and Coach Williams are close,” he told Rivals. “He was the first coach to come to my house and has a real connection with me and my family.”

That in-home visit saw the Huskers emerge as the new leader in Williams’ recruitment and he set an official visit with Nebraska for June 5-7 shortly after. He announced a top six of Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Syracuse as well, but the top contenders continued to shift as the offseason progressed.

The four-star returned to Lincoln well before that visit, stopping through town April 20-21, another strong multi-day visit on campus. After official visits to Oklahoma and while still on campus at Nebraska, the four-star announced his commitment to the Huskers on Saturday.

Williams joins blue-chip in-state safety Tory Pittman III and four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. as the third defensive back commitment for Nebraska in the 2027 cycle.