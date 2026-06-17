BREAKING: Four-star CB Jailen Hill commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 four-star cornerback Jailen Hill, who announced his decision live with Rivals on Tuesday.

Hill gave his pledge to Nebraska’s staff while on campus for his official visit June 12-14, but waited until his scheduled Tuesday commitment ceremony to announce his decision publicly. Indiana and Washington were the other two finalists for the 6-foot-3 cornerback.

This has been a long-awaited commitment for the Huskers, who emerged as the favorites to land the lengthy defensive back in the spring. Hill was originally scheduled to make his official visit June 5-7, but flight issues prevented him from getting into Lincoln and delayed his commitment by a week.

Having visited multiple times, Hill didn’t necessarily need the official visit to make his decision, but his latest trip to Lincoln made him secure in committing to the Huskers.

“I think I took four or five visits to Nebraska already so I was already really familiar with the school and the campus,” Hill told Rivals. “I really loved it there though, the whole visit was very special and I’m just so thankful to Coach [Matt] Rhule and Coach Addi[son Williams] for giving me this opportunity.”

Hill made his first trip to Nebraska last summer for the Hudl Futures Forum and competed in the Battle at the Boneyard tournament while in town. His first meeting with the Huskers’ staff left a lasting impression.

“Every coach came up to me with great hospitality,” he told Inside Nebraska last summer. “Everybody’s just so passionate, I love when someone is so passionate about what they do, it makes me think ok maybe he’s got the same thing I got: the love for the game.”

Hill hails from Southern California and played his junior season at powerhouse Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco, consistently one of the top high school programs in the country. Playing in the Trinity League, arguably the toughest division of high school football, Hill was lockdown in coverage, recording six interceptions. Across his first three years of high school, the four-star has recorded ten interceptions total. He’s a football junkie and it shows on tape.

“I study the game a lot,” he said “I will literally watch football like Youtube. I’ll watch football like an [iPad] kid all day, it’s so addicting to me.”

Hill ultimately visited Nebraska four times before committing. Prior to his official visit, the four-star made it down to Lincoln to catch a spring practice and meet with first-year defensive coordinator Rob Aurich for the first time.

“He’s a great guy, I sat down with him and he had a game plan for me,” he told Inside Nebraska after the visit. “I really appreciate Nebraska just putting their all into me.”

Hill is Nebraska’s fourth defensive back commit in the 2027 cycle, joining four-star in-state safety Tory Pittman III, Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.