BREAKING: Four-star DL Nehemiah Ombati commits to Nebraska



Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 Shakopee (Minn.) four-star defensive lineman Nehemiah Ombati, a priority target for the Huskers

Nebraska overcame Missouri and Michigan State for the 6-foot-3, 275lb defensive lineman, who projects as a three-tech in new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s 4-2-5 scheme.

The Huskers offered Ombati in January, following a breakout junior season and got him to campus for the first time in April for a multi-day visit. That visit helped Nebraska emerge as a top contender and lock in an official visit June 5-7.

Still, the Huskers had ground to make up on Missouri and Michigan State. In the weeks leading up to his official visit, consistent communication with Aurich, defensive line coach Corey Brown and Matt Rhule saw Nebraska close the gap.

Ombati made an official visit to Missouri May 29-31 and the Tigers made a strong case to land the four-star’s commitment but he still wanted to get back to Lincoln. Nebraska got him back in town June 5-7, and within his first day on campus he realized Lincoln was the place for him.

“They really do things right, Pat [Stewart] is one of the best GMs in the country,” Ben Clouser, Ombati’s agent and co-founder of Young Buck Sports Management said. “[Matt] Rhule went out of his way to get his guy. Coach Rhule is a coach I would want my son to play for, he truly cares about his guys”

Ombati felt like a priority in Lincoln not just to the coaching staff, but to fellow commits who let the four-star know he was an integral piece of the 2027 class they’re looking to build. Now committed, Ombati’s goal is to be the leader of the defensive class and become the Trae Taylor of Nebraska’s defensive recruiting efforts.

Ombati is the fourth addition for the Huskers along the defensive front in the 2027 cycle, joining Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star Jayden Travers, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood three-star Errol Demontagnac III and Provo (Uta.) Timpview three-star EDGE Ma’atoe Moe.

As a junior, Ombati recorded 70 tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.













