BREAKING: Four-star OT Timi Aliu commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment for 2027 Locust Grove (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Timi Aliu. The Huskers held off the likes of Florida, Georgia, Illinois and Clemson for the 6-foot-4, 295lb junior.

Nebraska offered the four-star in the fall and got him on campus for a game late in the 2025 season. Interest between both sides only increased after Geep Wade joined the staff as offensive line coach. Georgia Tech was one of the first Power Four offers for Aliu in the fall when Wade was leading the Yellow Jackets’ offensive line. The two picked up communication where they left off and Aliu has visited Nebraska three times since Wade joined the staff.

“The feeling at Nebraska, the facilities, the coaches, the fanbase, it all connects together really, really well,” he told Inside Nebraska in the spring. “In my opinion it’s really hard to beat that.”

Nebraska sees the four-star as a versatile player along the offensive line. At 6-foot-4, he might lack the ideal height for a Big Ten offensive tackle, but he possesses the athleticism to swing across multiple positions.

“They’re going to run a little bit of zone, little bit of duo,” he said of Nebraska’s offensive scheme. “[Wade] basically compared clips of me and his team running the same concept, so he knows I can fit in the offense. They see me as a versatile player, they think I can play tackle or guard.”

Nebraska emerged as the leader in Aliu’s recruitment following his Junior Day visit back in February, the Huskers solidified their standing when the four-star was back on campus for the spring game, where he bonded with the 2027 commits who were in town.

Florida made a run at the four-star and closed the gap on Nebraska in recent weeks, but the Huskers’ effort and consistency gave them the edge. In addition to getting Aliu to campus multiple times this offseason, Wade was in attendance at the four-star’s spring game earlier this month.

“I’ve been there four or five times, and every time I am there, it is great,” Aliu told Rivals. “The relationship with Coach Wade and the coaches there is strong. They have been consistent.”

Aliu is the eleventh commitment in total and the third addition this month for the Huskers in the 2027 cycle. He’s Wade’s third commitment from the state of Georgia, joining four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma and three-star interior offensive lineman KD Jones out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.