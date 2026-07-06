BREAKING: Four-star WR Khalil Taylor commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Gibsonia (Penn.) Pine-Richland four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor, overcoming the likes of Penn State, Colorado and more in the battle for the top-100 prospect.

Momentum swung between the Huskers and Nittany Lions in the weeks leading up to Taylor’s July 6 decision, while Colorado made a late push to try and come from behind. Taylor was previously committed to Penn State under James Franklin’s staff and nearly re-committed in June, following his official visit with the Nittany Lions, but decided to stick by his July 6 decision date. That date has long been in mind for the four-star, who chose July 6 in honor of his cousin, Kevin McKenzie, who was killed in a shooting a year ago.

“The relationships I’ve built with those coaches,” he told Rivals as to why Nebraska was the pick. “I truly believe in Coach Shorts and what he can do for me…. I know me and [Trae] Taylor are going to have something going for sure.”

Coming out of his official visit to Penn State June 5-7, Taylor cancelled his scheduled official visit to Nebraska set for June 12-14. The Huskers made a big move in the four-star’s recruitment this spring and weren’t ready to back down. The relentless effort of wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr and assistant Director of Player Personnel Anthony Johnson, paired with the peer recruiting efforts of quarterback commit Trae Taylor led the No. 17 wide receiver to reconsider and give the Huskers another chance.

Taylor made his official visit to Nebraska June 19-21, cancelling an official visit to Alabama in order to do so. He was the lone uncommitted prospect making an official visit that weekend, joined by six of Nebraska’s longest-standing commits plus over ten other commits who were back in Lincoln for unofficial visits that same weekend. The time spent around Nebraska’s tight-knit 2027 class, which more than doubled in size in June, alongside the time spent around the coaching staff made the difference down the stretch for the Huskers.

“Just the people,” Taylor told Rivals. “Going around there, it’s love and genuine. Coach (Matt) Rhule is a great coach and even cooler person outside of football. He checks in on me and he really likes me.”

Taylor is the third wide receiver to join Nebraska’s class and the fourth top-100 prospect in the Huskers’ 2027 recruiting class, which now holds 22 commits in total. Taylor played his junior season at Gibsonia (Penn.) Pine-Richland after starting his high school career at Pittsburgh (Penn.) Seton LaSalle.

In 2025, Taylor recorded 571 yards and 16 touchdowns on 33 catches, averaging over 17 yards per reception. He added six additional scores on special teams, returning three punts and three kickoffs apiece for touchdowns. He also contributed in the secondary, recording three interceptions and four pass deflections. In 12 games, he recorded over 1,600 all-purpose yards in total.