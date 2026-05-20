BREAKING: No. 6 IOL Jordan Agbanoma commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma, a significant win for the Huskers ahead of official visits.

Agbanoma ranks as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the country per Rivals and a top-75 prospect regardless of position. Nebraska beat out Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida for the four-star’s commitment, just days after a weekend visit with the in-state Bulldogs.

The four-star was expected to make official visits to all four programs next month before settling down to make a decision, but instead decided to announce his decision on Wednesday live on The Pat McAfee Show.

The 6-foot-3, 315 pounder first visited Nebraska in the fall to see the Huskers take on Michigan State. He came away impressed with the game day atmosphere in Lincoln and was drawn by the passion of the fanbase.

“It was a great atmosphere,” he told Inside Nebraska after his first vist. “I love the fans too, I love that they stand with them. They’re pretty passionate about Nebraska football, just a great program overall.”

Coming out of his first visit with the Huskers, the four-star felt like Nebraska was a program “on the rise.”

“I know Nebraska, they’re on the rise,” he said. “I feel like what Coach Rhule is building there, it’s something special. I feel like they’re going to be a playoff contender.”

The addition of Geep Wade as offensive line coach only helped Nebraska in Agbanoma’s recruitment. Wade made an in-home visit with the four-star in January and got him back to campus in March, where the two broke down film together.

“He showed me some clips of his former players and how they improve over time and how the stuff he teaches translates to the game,” Agbanoma told Inside Nebraska in March. “I really liked it, seeing it put to work in the game.”

It was one thing to see the development on tape, but Agbanoma saw Nebraska’s offensive line for himself in October and took note of just how much the unit improved when he took in a practice in March.

“The o-line has improved a whole lot since last year,” he said. “I think Coach Wade’s already making a good impact.”

Wade and the Huskers have pitched Agbanoma on playing a role early along the interior of Nebraska’s offensive line. At 6-foot-3, 315lbs, he’s seen as an impact right guard prospect at the next level, with the talent and frame to potentially start as a true freshman.

Agbanoma is the ninth commit overall and the second offensive line commit in Nebraska’s 2027 class, joining in-state three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson. The four-star is third top-100 commitment for the Huskers in 2027 thus far.