BREAKING: Speedy WR Kaden Howard commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Miami (Fla.) Palmetto three-star athlete Kaden Howard, beating out the likes of Minnesota, UCF, Pitt and Louisville for the speedy wide receiver.

It didn’t take long for Nebraska to rise to the forefront of Howard’s recruitment. The Huskers offered the 5-foot-10, 160 pounder in January and quickly emerged as a contender.

“Nebraska’s always been one of my dream schools to possibly play at,” he said after landing the offer. “So for me growing up, I always wanted to play at Nebraska.”

Howard made his first trip to Lincoln on March 7, but he had heard a lot about the program from Cortez Mills Jr. and former Miami (Fla.) Palmetto star Jacory Barney Jr., two South Florida natives he’s quite close with.

“I basically grew up with Jacory [Barney Jr.]” he said. “I like how Nebraska uses him and even the coaches said I remind [them] of Jacory.”

Seeing Barney in practice earlier this month, Howard noted it was like seeing himself in the future. If what he had heard from Nebraska’s starting slot receiver wasn’t enough, his time around wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. cemented the Huskers as the top school in his recruitment. He can see himself being developed on and off the field in Lincoln.

“He’s a great coach,” Howard said. “Amazing man, amazing coach, we even think alike.”

Howard met with Nebraska four-star quarterback commit Trae Taylor while in town and found himself excited about potentially teaming up with the No. 5 quarterback in the country.

“He’s a leader,” Howard said. “I can tell just off the way he talks, the way he talks to the coaches, you can tell they have a good connection. I can just tell he’s ready to work, all he wants to do is work and I love that about him.”

Now Howard will join Taylor in peer recruiting others to hop on board Nebraska’s top-ten recruiting class. With Howard’s commitment, Nebraska now holds seven commits in the 2027 class and two wide receivers, as the three-star joins Crowley (Tex.) three-star Tay Ellis, who committed to the Huskers in November and will play his senior season at Omaha (Neb.) Millard South.

Nebraska beat out the likes of Minnesota, Pitt, Louisville, Missouri, West Virginia and more for Howard, who has recorded a PR of 10.6 in the 100-meter dash this spring. As a junior, Howard recorded 25 receptions for 510 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 20 yards per reception, to go with 61 rushing yards on two carries. He also shows the talent to impact the game as a return specialist, like Barney.