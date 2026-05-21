BREAKING: Three-star IOL KD Jones commits to Nebraska

Just one day after landing four-star offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma, Nebraska has picked up a commitment from his teammate, 2027 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star interior offensive lineman KD Jones.

Nebraska’s pursuit of Jones developed quickly. The Huskers offered in April and got him to town May 5 for a multi-day visit. Though he hadn’t been to Lincoln before, he’s gotten to know offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley well from their time at Georgia Tech and South Carolina, respectively.

“Coach Wade has always believed in me, ever since I was a sophomore, he’s always been recruiting me,” he said. “He stayed in touch with me, so has Coach Teasley. He believes in me too, that’s a reason I’m committing so early.”

Across his recruitment, no offensive line coach resonated with the 6-foot-4, 305 pounder the way Wade did. The two got familiar with each other when Wade was leading Georgia Tech’s offensive line, even though Nebraska didn’t offer till last month, the two kept in touch.

“He loves his players on a different level than any other coach,” he said. “I feel like he’ll go above and beyond for his players, while still being on their tail if they’re not practicing well.”

Jones was planning to make official visits to Georgia Tech, Kentucky and potentially a few other schools, but Nebraska’s increased pursuit over the last month and what he experienced in his first visit to campus showed him all he needed to see.

“I feel like I don’t need to see any other schools,” he said. “Nebraska is recruiting me the hardest of all the other schools on the board and they’re offering me the most, resource-wise. I feel like I could develop under Coach Wade and Coach Teasley, those are the most experienced coaches that I have on my board.”

Nebraska pitched Jones on competing for the starting center job as a freshman. The Huskers are planning for life after Justin Evans, who’s entering his fifth and final season with the program.

“It means a lot, starting as a true freshman is obviously amazing,” he said. “The fact he just believes in me, he believes in my potential and he believes in my development that he trusts me enough to start at center, of all positions, it’s just really a blessing that he thinks of me that way.”

Jones committed to the Huskers just one day after his teammate, four-star interior offensive lineman Jordan Agbanoma announced his commitment. The two have developed together at Loganville (Ga.) Grayson and look forward to continuing their development together at Nebraska.

“Expect violence for sure,” he said. “It’s going to be real, real good teaming up again, that we can take our dominance from high school and take it to the next level.”

Jones is the tenth commit overall and the third offensive line commit in Nebraska’s 2027 class. The three-star joins Agbanoma and Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek four-star safety Corey Hadley Jr. as the third 2027 Nebraska commit from Georgia.



