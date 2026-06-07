BREAKING: Three-star LB Eli Harris commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a commitment from 2027 Loganville (Ga.) Grayson three-star linebacker Eli Harris, in a recruitment that progressed quickly for the Huskers.

The Huskers have been monitoring the 6-foot, 210lbs pounder this spring and had multiple coaches in attendance at Grayson’s spring game in May. After seeing the versatile linebacker in person, Nebraska lined up an official visit with the three-star June 5-7, the same weekend as his Grayson teammates, Jordan Agbanoma and KD Jones, who are both committed to the Huskers as well as three-star tight end target Joey Hunter.

Harris announced his commitment at the official visit dinner Saturday evening and made the decision public on ____. The three-star committed to the Huskers over Texas A&M and Pitt, the other two programs in his top three. Harris is Nebraska’s first linebacker commit of the 2027 cycle and the Huskers’ third addition from powerhouse Loganville (Ga.) Grayson.

As a junior, Harris recorded 67 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five passes deflected and 23 quarterback hurries. He’s a versatile defender with the skillset to defend the run in the box, rush the passer, drop into coverage who could play a few different positions in Rob Aurich’s defense.

Film Room: What Nebraska is getting in Eli Harris

Standing 6-foot, 210lbs, Harris is a versatile defender who played all over powerhouse Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s stout front seven. He’s got a knack for getting to the backfield whether lined up at the second level or off the edge. Gets downhill with a head of steam, has the agility to work around block attempts without while maintaining his rush path. Though he primarily wins with his quickness and agility, he does punch well above his weight taking on blocks. Can set edges and drive tackles backwards, though his ability to do so consistently at the next level will depend on his development. Appears to have some range to his wingspan despite standing just around 6-foot/6-foot-1. Instinctual run defender who does a good job working through traffic and closing on ball-carriers. Fundamentally sound tackler, violent at the point of attack. Athletic enough to drop into coverage, with the change of direction ability and agility to hold his own in zone. At this point in his evaluation though, he is still developing as a coverage defender.

Harris could play a few different roles in Rob Aurich’s defense, though undersized, his pass-rushing production is eye-catching (17 tackles for loss, three sacks, 23 quarterback hurries as a junior). The big nickel role in Aurich’s defense would allow Harris to showcase his versatility, though he could eventually work in at inside linebacker as well.