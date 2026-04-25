Kansas City Chiefs select Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson in 5th round of 2026 NFL Draft

Former Nebraska football star running back Emmett Johnson is headed to his new home.

And it’s one that he’s plenty familiar with and one where Husker fans won’t have to travel very far if they want to see him in action.

Johnson, who experienced his breakout season in 2025 as the centerpiece of the Huskers’ offense, was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft (No. 161 overall) on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs traded up in the draft to take Johnson, who is the first offensive player Kansas City has selected in this draft through the team’s first five picks. The Chiefs traded a fifth-round pick (No. 169 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers to move up to No. 161 overall and draft Johnson. (Kansas City also received a seventh-round pick from the Steelers in the deal.)

Johnson will now be heading to his new digs to play in Andy Reid’s offense alongside Patrick Mahomes and at a home venue (Arrowhead Stadium) where Johnson and the Huskers won their 2025 season opener over Cincinnati last August.

Kansas City Lets do it!!!#chiefs — Emoney 💰 (@Emmett21Johnson) April 25, 2026

Johnson follows former Notre Dame teammates Jeremiyah Love (No. 3 overall by the Arizona Cardinals) and Jadarian Price (No. 32 overall by the Seattle Seahawks) in the first round, Indiana’s Kaelon Black (third round at No. 90 overall by the San Francisco 49ers), Washington’s Jonah Coleman (fourth round at No. 108 overall by the Denver Broncos) and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. (fourth round at No. 122 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders) as the sixth running back taken in this year’s draft. No running backs were selected in the second round.

Johnson is the first former Nebraska running back to be selected in the NFL Draft since Ameer Abdullah was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round (No. 54 overall) in 2015.

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Johnson’s selection officially gives the Nebraska football program at least one player selected in 25 of the last 27 drafts – including six of the last seven – and he is Nebraska’s third NFL draftee of the Matt Rhule Era. He follows defensive lineman Ty Robinson (fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles) and tight end Thomas Fidone II (seventh round by the New York Giants) from the 2025 NFL Draft as the latest Husker standouts to get selected.

Emmett Johnson spent four seasons at Nebraska, starting 23 games across his final three years with the program and breaking out in 2025. Johnson, who was the only player in the FBS to average more than 150 scrimmage yards per game last season, led the Big Ten in 2025 with 1,451 rushing yards while also leading the Huskers in receptions (46) and adding 370 yards receiving.

Johnson was a Second-Team AP All-American last year while also earning First-Team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media. In addition to those accolades, he was a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award for the Collegiate Player of the Year and the Doak Walker Award, presented to the nation’s best running back. He was also named First-Team All-American all-purpose player by On3, among other publications.

Johnson was one of only six players who competed in every drill in this year’s NFL Combine. After recording a time of 4.56 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, he improved that time at Nebraska’s Pro Day, putting down a 4.49, which helped his draft stock.

Emmett Johnson – whose shiftiness and versatility caught the eyes of scouts, fans and media across the league – was ranked behind Love, Price and Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr. as RB4 of this year’s draft (per Dane Brugler of The Athletic). Representatives from the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys led Johnson’s Pro Day workout, and he also made top-30 visits with the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.