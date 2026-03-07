How a bigger, more athletic O-line could add to Nebraska’s run game

Mekhi Nelson couldn’t help but crack a smile when asked about the offensive line he and the other running backs have been toting the rock behind this spring.

“Oh my God, it’s great,” Nelson said Wednesday. “It’s definitely special. It’s definitely different. The play style Coach Geep has them doing is definitely different, but I feel as though it’s going great.”

Nelson is right — it’s a new, different world in Nebraska’s offensive line room. Call it Wade’s World if you want, with a hint of run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley to help round it out.

Wade’s World includes two returning starters in center Justin Evans and left tackle Elijah Pritchett. But there are also three attention-grabbing transfer additions expected to make a difference in the fall, too. All of them — Paul Mubenga (LSU), Brendan Black (Iowa State) and Tree Babalade (South Carolina) — come to Lincoln with starting experience at their previous power conference program.

“All the groups — red, white or black — all the groups look good,” running back Isaiah Mozee said of the multi-colored O-line units at practice. “Those guys are working hard and Coach Geep has really been helping them. Just watching those guys progress, I have no complaints about them.”

While it’s just spring and no starters will be named, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if the starting line of the season-opener against Ohio 183 days from now looked like this:

LT Elijah Pritchett (6-6, 325 lbs)

LG Paul Mubenga (6-5, 315)

C Justin Evans (6-2, 315)

RG Brendan Black (6-4, 320)

RT Tree Babalade (6-5, 330)

If that spring projection comes true, Nebraska will have an SEC-esque starting unit on the line of scrimmage that averages 6-4 and 321 pounds.

“They’re big, I’ll tell you that,” running back Kwinten Ives said Wednesday. “They can run, and I like that, too.”

The “they can run” thought from Ives stands out. It matches what offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said in February when discussing his initial O-line thoughts.

“I think we’re more athletic on the O-line now than we were a year ago,” Holgorsen said Feb. 19. “We were more powerful last year. We’re more athletic now.”

If Holgorsen sees increased athleticism on the offensive line, could Nebraska lean more on runs designed to hit the edge?

Last season, Emmett Johnson excelled on inside zone and duo runs aimed at the A and B gaps — where the offensive line’s strength resided with left guard Henry Lutovsky, center Justin Evans and right guard Rocco Spindler.

But if Nebraska shifts toward more of a running-back-by-committee approach, Holgorsen could mix in additional edge runs and gap scheme runs that get linemen pulling and on the move, like counter.

In December, head coach Matt Rhule mentioned wanting to beef up his counter run game that would include a mobile quarterback — like Anthony Colandea — that would put more stress on defenses, especially in the red zone, where Nebraska wants to be more efficient in.

“The ability to add different run game, especially quarterback run, and counter is a great answer for that,” Rhule said. “So the minute Geep got here, he started on counter, started putting in all the different kinds — GT, ZT, OF.”

Nelson and Ives appear comfortable in a downhill north-south run game, much like Johnson, though each brings different strengths when compared to Johnson, who developed elite-level elusiveness.

Mozee — a converted receiver who thrives in space — might be a natural fit for perimeter runs as he continues to learn and grow as a Big Ten running back. And true freshman Jamal Rule, who has caught Holgorsen’s eye this spring, could factor in as a runner capable of working both inside and outside.

Adding athleticism up front and diversifying the run game appears to be a priority for Nebraska’s offense, too.

One of Wade’s offensive line targets on the recruiting trail, three-star interior lineman Barrett Kitrell, said outside zone and other perimeter-focused blocking schemes were a common theme while watching film of Wade’s Georgia Tech O-line during a recent junior day visit.

“He really lets his guys run on the offensive line, a lot of outside zone scheme,” Kitrell told Tim Verghese in February.

More athleticism should help at the tackle spots, too. Last season, Nebraska’s O-line struggled in key moments to stay in front of Big Ten edge rushers, particularly against Michigan (seven sacks allowed), Michigan State (five) and Minnesota (nine). Having a young, still-developing pocket passer at quarterback in Dylan Raiola, who was limited in his mobility and awareness, played a role in the pass protection issues as well.

With Pritchett and Babalade potentially anchoring the left and right tackle spots, the hope is their footwork and athleticism will help them stay in front of speedy edge rushers. If that happens, it would provide Holgorsen more freedom with his play calls.

Like Rhule said during spring ball a season ago, he wants Holgorsen to call games “fearlessly.” Improved athleticism at tackle could help make that possible.

“It’s a great offensive line,” quarterback TJ Lateef said Wednesday. “What more can you ask for? Being able to drop back, sit in the pocket and throw the ball. That’s where it starts — up front. I can’t be who I am, the quarterbacks can’t be who they are, the running backs can’t be who they are, the receivers can’t go get the ball unless the O-line is right. And the O-line is right.”