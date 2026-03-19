Instant observations: Nebraska makes history, beats Troy for first NCAA Tournament win

Instant observations: Nebraska makes history, beats Troy for first NCAA Tournament winby: Steve Marik56 minutes agoSteve_MarikRead In AppMar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and forward Pryce Sandfort (21) react during the first half against the Troy Trojans during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. (Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)Nebraska blew out Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Here are instant observations.