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Instant observations: Nebraska makes history, beats Troy for first NCAA Tournament win

Steve Marik - Inside Nebraskaby: Steve Marik56 minutes agoSteve_Marik
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Troy at Nebraska
Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast (51) and forward Pryce Sandfort (21) react during the first half against the Troy Trojans during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. (Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images)

Nebraska blew out Troy in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in Oklahoma City. Here are instant observations.

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