Nebraska's season was an undeniable success, but the sting of the Sweet 16 loss to Iowa won't be soon forgotten

Nebraska's season was an undeniable success, but the sting of the Sweet 16 loss to Iowa won't be soon forgottenby: Steve Marik17 minutes agoSteve_MarikRead In AppMar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks (6) dive for a loose ball in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. (Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)Nebraska ran out of gas at the end of its Sweet 16 game against rival Iowa. The loss will sting hard for both the team and fan base.