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Nebraska's season was an undeniable success, but the sting of the Sweet 16 loss to Iowa won't be soon forgotten

Steve Marik - Inside Nebraskaby: Steve Marik17 minutes agoSteve_Marik
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen-South Regional-Iowa at Nebraska
Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Sam Hoiberg (1) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tavion Banks (6) dive for a loose ball in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. (Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images)

Nebraska ran out of gas at the end of its Sweet 16 game against rival Iowa. The loss will sting hard for both the team and fan base.

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