Intel: Newly-offered targets lining up Nebraska visits

Nebraska extended dozens of new 2027 offers over the last two months, making significant changes to the offensive and defensive line boards as a result of new position coaches leading the rooms, along with some new linebacker and receiver offers.

Double-digit new targets on Nebraska’s 2027 board have already expressed plans to visit Lincoln this offseason. Here’s a rundown of some new targets to know, and when the Huskers are expected to get them on campus.

LB Mikahi Allen

Nebraska wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. made the rounds in his home state of New Jersey last month and made sure to stop through powerhouse Ramsey (N.J) Don Bosco Prep. While on campus, Shorts offered 2027 four-star linebacker Mikahi Allen and got him in contact with the defensive staff. The No. 7 linebacker is working to set up his first trip down to Lincoln. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound multi-sport standout is being pursued by the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Rutgers, Illinois, Ohio State and many more. The Huskers aim to emerge as a top contender this offseason.

DL Carter Blattner

While making the rounds in New Jersey, Shorts stopped through Allendale (N.J) Northern Highlands to offer 2027 four-star defensive lineman Carter Blattner. The Huskers find themselves battling some familiar programs for the 6-foot-5, 260 pounder. Wisconsin, Rutgers and Kentucky are among top programs in pursuit. Blattner is aiming to get down to Lincoln for the first time next month to see a spring practice.

OL Gus Corsair

The four-star interior offensive lineman out of Hays (Kan.) has visited Nebraska before, but was only recently offered by new offensive line coach Geep Wade. Programs he’s more familiar with like Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota and Kansas State might have the upper hand, but Wade has worked hard to give Nebraska a shot. After offering earlier in the month, Nebraska’s offensive line coach stopped through Hays to pay the four-star a visit. He’s now planning a trip up to Lincoln next month for a spring practice. The Huskers will aim to earn a place on his official visit schedule as well.

DL Errol Demontagnac III

In their efforts to shape the defensive line board to best fit new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s scheme, Nebraska delivered a number of new offers at the position last month. Down in Florida, defensive assistant Philip Simpson stopped through Seffner (Fla.) Armwood to offer Errol Demontagnac III. The Huskers are battling the likes of Michigan, Pitt, Vanderbilt and North Carolina for the 6-foot-3, 290 pound interior defender. He doesn’t have a date set just yet, but the three-star aims to visit Nebraska for the first time this offseason.

A rising talent out Charlotte (N.C) Providence, Shelton is primarily being courted by ACC programs like Clemson, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and NC State, with the likes of Tennessee and Indiana involved. Nebraska running backs coach EJ Barthel extended a new offer while making the rounds in the Carolinas, but Shelton should be seen as a linebacker at the next level at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He’s aiming to make his first trip up to Lincoln in either late March or early May, but will “definitely” visit Nebraska this offseason.

As previously reported at Inside Nebraska, the 6-foot-3, 280 pound defnesive lineman out of Louisville (Kent.) Atherton has multiple trips planned to Nebraska this offseason. New defensive line coach Corey Brown made the rounds in Kentucky late in January and offered Meads, who he previously offered at Miami (OH.). Their existing relationship and the opportunity to compete in the Big Ten has the Huskers right up there with in-state Louisville and Kentucky in the mix for the three-star. He’s already locked in an official visit for June 5-7 and will be on campus even sooner for a practice next month.

Nebraska has pursued a few South Florida linebackers in recent cycles. Last month, the Huskers added Miami (Fla.) Carol City three-star Temorris Campbell Jr. to the board. Standing 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, the athletic linebacker has interest from the likes of Indiana, Missouri and Florida State to date. He’s still feeling out his recruitment and assessing some recent offers, but does plan to see Nebraska in-person at least once this offseason.

S Ryan Wooten

Nebraska is pursuing two 2027 prospects out of Jersey City (N.J) St. Peter’s Prep in four-star offensive tackle Oluwasemilore Olubobola and recently-offered three-star safety Ryan Wooten. After earning an offer from the staff last month, Wooten got an in-person visit from Matt Rhule and Director of Player Personnel Keith Williams in late January. After visiting with Rhule in person, the rising defensive back is lining up at least one trip to Lincoln. He’s picked up offers from the likes of Florida, Penn State, Washington, Florida State and Duke in recent weeks.

An intriguing two-way prospect who Nebraska has offered as a defensive lineman, Keumajou stands 6-foot-4, 290 pounds with an 81-inch wingspan. In January alone, the junior out of Coral Gables (Fla.) Senior added offers from Florida, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Louisville, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and others. Nebraska was among the programs to offer last month and he’s been in steady contact with the staff since. He’s working with defensive assistant Philip Simpson to line up his first trip up to Lincoln next month.

S Elijah Butler

The fast-rising safety out of Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy might be the hottest safety prospect in the country currently. Coming out of a standout junior season, Butler has picked up offers from the likes of Texas A&M, Auburn, Michigan, Alabama, Oregon, Indiana and Miami. Nebraska offered late last month while at St. Frances Academy and the 6-foot-3, 190 pounder is “definitely” making a trip out to Lincoln this offseason. The Huskers will work to get him in town for a practice in spring and he’ll have a Nebraska commit in 2027 defensive lineman Jayden Travers, a teammate of his in his ear peer recruiting him.

ATH Kaden Howard

Nebraska plucked Jacory Barney Jr. out of Miami (Fla.) Palmetto in the 2024 cycle and now has a new offer out to 2027 riser Kaden Howard. The 5-foot-11, 170 pound athlete is an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands, and might even remind some of Barney coming out of high school. Nebraska’s success in South Florida has his attention and the Huskers will “of course” receive a visit in the near future from the rising pass-catcher.

OT Ty Johnson

The 6-foot-6, 300 pound offensive tackle out of Mount Pleasant (S.C) Lucy Beckham was offered in person by Geep Wade last month amidst a busy January. Johnson has picked up offers from Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia, Pitt and North Carolina, among many others in recent weeks. Wade’s track record of development across his career has his attention and he’s “for sure” planning to hit a spring practice in Lincoln next month.

ATH Antwoine Glover II

Nebraska pulled 2026 wide receiver Larry Miles out of Orlando (Fla.) Jones last cycle and are now in pursuit of 2027 Orlando (Fla.) Jones cornerback Ke’Sean Williams and athlete Antwoine Glover II. Glover, who best projects to defensive back, picked up offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Pitt, Virginia Tech and Louisville last month. He’s working to set up a trip to Nebraska later this offseason as we speak.