Iowa State transfer LB Will Hawthorne commits to Nebraska

Nebraska has landed a transfer commitment from Iowa State freshman linebacker Will Hawthorne, adding the former Gilbert, Iowa, standout a year after he signed with the Cyclones over the Huskers.

Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek got a second shot at the athletic 6-foot-2, 225lb linebacker and didn’t miss. Hawthorne camped in front of Dvoracek in early June 2024, and earned a long-awaited offer from Nebraska. The Huskers emerged as a top contender, alongside Iowa State, the hometown program.

Hawthorne redshirted as a true freshman at Iowa State in 2025, but bulked up from 215lbs to 225lbs. As a senior at Gilbert, he ran for 2,263 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns offensively, and 44.5 tackles, ten tackles for loss, two sacks and three forced fumbles defensively. He was named 2024 MaxPreps Iowa High School Football Player of the Year, member of Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Elite Team and two-time District 4 MVP. On the track, he recorded multiple sub-11 100-meter dash times including a 10.82 PR. He recorded 22.35 in the 200-meter and is the Gilbert school record holder for the 4×100 meter dash.

Hawthorne is the second linebacker transfer addition for Nebraska, joining San Diego State’s Owen Chambliss, who committed to the Huskers on Monday. The freshman is the fourth transfer addition for the Huskers in total thus far.

What Nebraska is getting in Hawthorne

A two-way standout in high school, Hawthorne’s speed flashes on both sides of the ball. At 6-2, 225lbs, Hawthorne plays with anticipation and high-end instincts, with the athleticism to close downhill in a hurry. His high school tape shows a technically sound linebacker prospect, with sideline-to-sideline range. He’s disciplined, but violent, with the eyes and balance to sort through traffic and square up the ball-carrier for minimal gain.

Athletic enough to hold his own in coverage, but still developing consistency in man coverage. Flashes the change-of-direction ability to own his zone and adjust on a dime. Hip fluidity could continue to improve.

Hawthorne was a coveted prospect for Dvoracek in the 2025 cycle and after a redshirt season at Iowa State, could contribute in his first season at Nebraska. He possesses both the athleticism, physicality and instincts needed to succeed in the Big Ten. Expectations for his redshirt freshman season should be earning a role on special teams and working into the rotation at linebacker.