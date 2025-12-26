Las Vegas Bowl news, notes and opt-outs: Utah could be without Whittingham, OC Beck ahead of tilt with Nebraska

Las Vegas Bowl news, notes and opt-outs: Utah could be without Whittingham, OC Beck ahead of tilt with Nebraskaby: Steve Marik18 hours agoSteve_MarikRead In AppSep 27, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks along the sidelines during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesThe coaching carousel continues to spin, and it could impact who is on Utah's sideline ahead of the Las Vegas Bowl against Nebraska.