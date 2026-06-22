Legacy IOL Barrett Kitrell commits to Nebraska over Iowa

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Ashland-Greenwood (Neb.) three-star interior offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell, edging out Iowa for the in-state legacy prospect.

It came down to official visits for Kitrell, who landed an offer from Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade in January. He made an official visit to Iowa June 5-7 then Nebraska June 12-14 before settling down to decide between the Big Ten rivals.

Kitrell has been a priority target for Wade since offering. The three-star visited Nebraska four times since Wade extended the offer, while Wade practically spent a day with Kitrell and his family in Ashland during the spring evaluation period.

That day, paired with the family’s last conversation with Matt Rhule and Wade on the last day of the Nebraska official visit, went a long way for the Huskers in this recruitment.

“They were really good about answering those [questions] and I definitely got some of my concerns cleared up,” he said. “The longer you build the relationship, the deeper you can talk with the coaches about things you’re thinking about, I think those prior visits and Geep coming to our house built that relationship.”

Nebraska had hosted Kitrell before, but interest between both sides didn’t truly pick up until Wade joined the staff as offensive line coach. He quickly extended an offer to the in-state legacy and got him to campus for Junior Day, where the two sat down in the film room and hit it off.

“I like the scheme,” he told Inside Nebraska after the visit. “He likes me as an athletic, center/guard type player. He really lets his guys run on the offensive line, a lot of outside zone scheme.”

Now committed, Kitrell is following in the footsteps of his father, Barry, a fullback for the Huskers from 1984-1988 and his older brother Bo, a fullback for the Huskers from 2014-2018.

Kitrell is the 21st total commit Nebraska in 2027 and the fifth offensive line commit, joining fellow legacy Matt Erickson as the second in-state offensive line commit for the Huskers

Film Room: What Nebraska is getting in Kitrell

Standing 6-foot-4, 270lbs, Kitrell is a true multi-sport athlete who stars on the football field, basketball court and track for Ashland-Greenwood (Neb.). Plays tackle at the high school level but will move to the interior of the line at the next level.

Kitrell is a remarkable athlete for his size, explosive off the line, excellent mover in space who can pull and climb with ease. Shows the motor to finish through the whistle and is always looking for work. Plays with a violent streak, dominant striker, who could afford to be a little more disciplined with the placement of those strikes consistently. Has at times dominant upper body power against Class C1 competition, would like to see him generate power more consistently through his base at the level. Has capable foot drive and foot speed, but footwork is still a work in progress. Capable in pass protection, could afford to sit lower in his stance but generally plays with good leverage. Effective on combo blocks, can seal, pull and has the athleticism to reach as well.

Overall, Kitrell is an athletic, violent offensive line prospect who will likely need a few seasons to continue adding mass to his 270lb frame and continue sharpening his technique. Could work in the guard rotation or even start down the line, but compared to a few other offensive linemen in the class, will need some time to develop both physically and technically.