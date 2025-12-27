Marik: Which transfer quarterbacks could fit what Matt Rhule is looking for?by: Steve Marik2 hours agoSteve_MarikRead In AppAug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) runs for a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn ImagesNebraska will be in the market for a quarterback when the transfer portal opens on Jan. 2. Here are a few names that fit what Matt Rhule is looking for.