Nebraska adds late 2026 commitment from in-state legacy WR Maurice Purify II

Nebraska has added a late 2026 commitment from Omaha (Neb.) Westside three-star wide receiver Maurice Purify II, who has signed with the Huskers and will enroll this summer.

“Nebraska called me out of nowhere today and offered me a full ride,” he told Inside Nebraska on Monday. “I took it without hesitation because that’s always been the dream offer to play at home.”

Purify has been on Nebraska’s radar for some time now. The Huskers have been tracking the in-state legacy since he was at Lincoln (Neb.) North Star early in his high school career, before transferring up to Omaha (Neb.) Westside for his last two years of high school. As a senior, he led the Warriors with 589 receiving yards and ten touchdowns, averaging over 14 yards per reception.

Purify’s production as a senior had the Huskers monitoring closely, but it was his performance on the track this spring that earned him the coveted offer from the in-state program. This spring, the 6-foot-3, 185 pounder recorded a 10.85 in the 100-meter, a 21,88 in the 200-meter dash, a 44’ 4” triple jump and perhaps most impressively, leads the state in long jump with a 24’ 1.25. For context, a 24’ triple jump is traditionally the mark for elite athletes. For further context, based on the athletic thresholds used by Power Four programs, a wide receiver prospect with a 22’ 5 long jump is in the 90th percentile of wide receiver recruits. Purify’s 24’ 1.25 long jump puts him in an even more impressive percentile.

For the in-state legacy, signing with Nebraska is a dream come true. It’s been quite the recruiting journey for Purify, who committed to Northern Illinois last April, but backed off that commitment amidst growing attention from Washington State. After an official visit with the Cougars, Purify committed in June, but later backed off that commitment in the fall. A number of FBS and FCS programs checked in on the senior, but he held out in hopes of finding the best opportunity for himself.

Now, he gets the opportunity to follow in his father’s footsteps. The three-star’s father, Maurice Purify, started his collegiate career at City College of San Francisco, before joining Nebraska’s program in 2006. In 25 games with the program, he totaled 1,444 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2006. As the younger Purify looks ahead to his own Nebraska career, he aims to outdo his father.

“Going to the same school that my dad attended is a very unique opportunity,” he said. “It’s definitely a goal to be better than him and pass him up on all the stats.”

Purify will join the program this summer, adding size and athleticism to the wide receiver room. In his time in Lincoln, he’s looking forward to making big plays in Memorial Stadium, like his father did.

“What I’m hoping to bring to this program is electricity and big plays,” he said. “I’ve been to my fair share of Nebraska games and when big plays happen the crowd is electric so I want to give the fans the most electric moments they’ve ever had.”