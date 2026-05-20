Nebraska Baseball Notebook: Bolt checking RPI, Jasa to start Friday, Grego's mindset and more

When Nebraska takes the field at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Friday at 5 p.m. for its Big Ten Tournament opener, it will be well-rested.

The Huskers, 41-14 and the No. 2 seed in the tournament, last played on Saturday in Minneapolis, a game they won 14-11 to complete the sweep over Minnesota.

“You play 55 games like we have, every one of them counts so much and the guys pour so much into it you feel like you need a bit of a reset,” head coach Will Bolt said Wednesday morning in Lincoln. “It’s good for everybody to get their feet back underneath them, reset our pitching and give us some practice days, too. You don’t really get those as the season goes along. You play as hard as these guys have, it’s more about recovery than it is anything else.”

Bolt gave his team a couple days off after getting back late from Minneapolis early Sunday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Nebraska is ninth in Warren Nolan’s live RPI, meaning the Huskers are sitting in a good spot to host a regional for the first time since 2008. Just like many fans, Bolt is well aware of Warren Nolan and checks it often.

“I think I’d be lying if I said I didn’t check it,” Bolt said.

As for the potential of hosting a regional, Bolt said his team is only interested in controlling what it can control, which is playing good baseball. At the end of the day, Bolt said, look at Nebraska’s resume and everything the Huskers have accomplished this season, which includes being one of six teams with at least five wins against RPI top-10 teams.

“We’ve won 41 games and finished second in the league and our RPI is in the top 10,” Bolt said. “I mean, we would have all signed up for that before the season, for sure.”

Bolt is hoping for a huge crowd in red this weekend

Nebraska will be looking to win its third straight Big Ten Tournament championship. The coach said he doesn’t believe that’s been done before.

“If I’m not mistaken, I don’t think anybody in the Big Ten has ever done that before,” Bolt said. “We’re kind of chasing some early-2000s teams that have won three straight as well.”

Bolt said he’s heard ticket sales for Nebraska’s game are going well.

“Hopefully they have to open a few more sections for us out there,” Bolt said.

Carson Jasa will get the ball Friday

While the Huskers don’t know their opponent for Friday’s game yet, they do know who their starting pitcher will be. To no one’s surprise, it’ll be Carson Jasa, Bolt said.

“There’s no reason to do anything different there,” Bolt said. “And then we’ll play to win that game. That’s kind of the way that we’ll do that. We don’t know who our opponent is at this point, and we have no idea if we won that game who our opponent would be on Saturday. So we just play to win Friday and go from there.”

With Ohio State beating Rutgers on Wednesday, Nebraska will play the loser of Michigan-Washington (first pitch for that game is tonight at 9 p.m.) or the Buckeyes on Friday.

Bolt thinks Dylan Carey is the best shortstop in college baseball

Carey has been a stud for Nebraska in his senior season. The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder from Castle Rock, Colo., is batting .347 with 78 hits and a team-high 16 home runs and 63 runs batted in. He also leads the team in slugging with .622.

On top of his work at the plate, Bolt knows how valuable Carey has been at short, too, calling his play there “elite.” The Big Ten agrees as Carey was recently named the conference’s defensive player of the year.

“He’s been, for my money, the best shortstop in college baseball,” Bolt said. “Just because of the number of routine plays he makes, the number of double plays he’s helped start, the number of defensive runs that he’s saved for us. I mean, there’s a lot of comfort there.”

Bolt said Carey is the most confident he’s ever been in his four years at Nebraska. That confidence has helped him become a sharper defender at shortstop.

“He’s always been very sure-handed, but I feel like maybe there were some plays in the past where he would kind of get caught in between, and maybe not be quite as assertive on a certain play as he should,” Bolt said. “And that’s been totally a 180-degree flip this year for him. He’s sure-handed, but he’s also making sound decisions and being aggressive, and you don’t turn as many double plays as we have if you don’t start the double play very self-assuredly, with how you’re going to feed that ball to the second baseman.”

Drew Grego’s mindset is a big reason for his success

Drew Grego has come out of nowhere to become one of Nebraska’s best players as a true freshman this season. The in-state product out of Bellevue West was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and is batting .348 with 55 hits, including seven home runs and 44 RBI.

Grego didn’t begin the season in the starting lineup, but he forced his way into it and found a role as a right fielder. Bolt remembers sitting down with Grego in the fall to explain what the first-year player needed to do to play.

Bolt told Grego that, if he wanted to play, having the right mindset is crucial.

“Most guys come in and have the ability to do it. It’s just, who believes that they’re good enough to do it?” Bolt said. “And that’s where I’ve seen the biggest growth from him, because he’s always had the confidence, but we’ve just seen him build on that confidence each day since the fall.”

Bolt said Grego had an “OK” fall ball, where he showed flashes of strong play. The coach said at that time, Grego probably wasn’t even considered among the team’s top 10 or 11 batters.

“But he just kind of kept believing in himself, and he kept showing up and working, more importantly,” Bolt said. “And when he got his opportunity, again, he made us play him basically. So he’s always had that confidence, but to see that confidence grow, and he has that foundation of hard work that he can always go back to. He just plays with a certain swagger that doesn’t appear to be a freshman, and he and Jeter (Worthley) both have done that all year long.”

Pryce Bender’s reemergence was all about mindset

Sophomore Pryce Bender hadn’t pitched in a month before taking the mound in relief Thursday in game one against Minnesota and Saturday in game two.

The 6-4, 190-pound right-hander held Minnesota scoreless in one inning of work on Thursday before allowing one hit and one earned run on two hits in 2.1 innings Saturday.

What changed with Bender? Bolt said it was all mindset-related.

“Nothing else changed for him except mindset,” Bolt said. “If you watched close enough, you can see the mound presence was totally different this weekend. Very determined, very competitive.”

And yeah, Bender’s stuff was better, too.

“Did the stuff tick up maybe a little bit? I think the slider was sharper because he believed in it a little bit more,” Bolt said. “I mean, we saw some 85-mph sliders in there, but it’s not like he went into the bullpen and changed a bunch of stuff. It was basically between the ears only, and I’d like to see that transformation from a couple of other guys as we finish this week up with the tournament and into the postseason.”

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