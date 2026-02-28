WATCH: Matt Rhule latest spring ball press conference

The Nebraska football program has begun its 2026 offseason practice schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years, beginning with Practice No. 1 last weekend (on Saturday) and will finish up with the return of the Nebraska spring game on March 28.

This year’s spring ball slate, the fall camp later this year (when it begins in late July or early August) and Year 4 of the Rhule Era will each be a “rinse, repeat” type of situation for Nebraska. That’s because, once again, the Huskers are entering a pivotal time and pivotal year of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

Related content:

>> Maher on his unexpected path to coaching, adding his own twist to special teams and more

>> New scheme, familiar faces: Manning, Brown talk background with Aurich

>> WATCH: Spring ball presser with assistants Brett Maher, Roy Manning + Corey Brown

Rhule currently holds a 19-19 record as the Huskers’ head coach after Nebraska went 5-7 in Year 1 and then posted identical 7-6 overall records in Year 2 and Year 3. Undoubtedly, it is better than it ever was than during the near-decade or so before Rhule’s arrival. Still, it’s not even remotely close to the progress everyone had expected to see – or, at least, had hoped to see – by Year 3 under Rhule.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

The exact answer to that specific question may not have been readily available at the latest Nebraska press conference. But several were answered on Saturday afternoon with the team’s third spring ball press conference of the offseason – following the first week of spring practices – inside Hawks Championship Center.

That interview session was headlined with Rhule taking the podium, followed by a pair of players – wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. and San Diego State linebacker transfer Owen Chambliss – who met with the media as well.

Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Saturday’s press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule

Husker WR Jacory Barney Jr.

Nebraska LB Owen Chambliss