WATCH: Las Vegas Bowl press conference with Mike Ekeler, Geep Wade, Phil Snow + Dana Holgorsen

Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program are gearing up for another pivotal offseason.

The Huskers, who finished their campaign two games above .500 (4-5 in the Big Ten) with a 7-5 overall record, lost a ton of the momentum they had gained after a 6-2 start. Now, both Rhule and the Huskers will be seeking answers to some significant questions with staff changes and roster turnover ahead.

That offseason of change officially kicked off with the dismissal of John Butler as the Huskers’ defensive coordinator after just one year as the full-time DC. An offseason absolutely loaded with more news continued with the firing of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, the hiring of new OL coach Geep Wade and the hiring of new DC Rob Aurich, plus the firing of defensive line coach Terry Bradden after one season with the program and, of course, the impending transfer of starting quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Next up, to essentially kick off the offseason, is a bowl game matchup against No. 15 Utah (10-2) and new head coach Morgan Scalley, who takes over for Kyle Whittingham – the longtime Utes head coach who stepped down from the program and then, in a rather shocking turn of events, agreed to terms with Michigan to become the Wolverines’ new head coach.

Nebraska held its latest media availability out in Las Vegas on Monday to preview that matchup with Utah, what lies ahead both in the bowl game matchup and in the aftermath during the offseason, and they discussed plenty more.

Watch and listen to those interview sessions with the media via the videos below, featuring special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler and interim defensive coordinator Phil Snow – who both took the podium for a pre-practice press conference on Monday morning.

In addition, Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, new offensive line coach Geep Wade, defensive lineman Elijah Jeudy and running back/kick returner Kenneth Williams met with the media following the Huskers’ practice.

Monday’s press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler

Husker interim DC Phil Snow

Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen

Husker OL coach Geep Wade

Nebraska DL Elijah Jeudy

Husker RB/KR Kenneth Williams