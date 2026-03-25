WATCH: Nebraska Pro Day interviews with Emmett Johnson, Ceyair Wright + more

The Nebraska football program is in the middle of its 2026 offseason practice schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years – beginning with Practice No. 1 in late February – and they will finish up with the return of the Nebraska spring game this coming Saturday (March 28).

This year’s spring ball slate, fall camp later this year (when it begins in late July or early August) and Year 4 of the Rhule Era will each be a “rinse, repeat” type of situation for Nebraska. That’s because, once again, the Huskers are entering a pivotal time and pivotal year of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

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The University of Nebraska was on its spring break period last week, and the Husker football team returned to the field to hold its final practice sessions of the spring ahead of Saturday’s finale via the spring game.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

On Wednesday, however, the current Husker players and coaching staff took a bit of a break from the spring ball slate to host its annual NFL Pro Day.

A confirmed 29 NFL teams were represented inside the practices facilities at Hawks Championship Center to watch players such as running back Emmett Johnson, cornerback Ceyair Wright, safety DeShon Singleton and plenty more go through on-field workouts.

Several of Wednesday’s Pro Day participants were made available for brief interviews with the media following their on-field drills. Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Wednesday’s digital coverage of Nebraska’s annual Pro Day is also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Former Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson

Former Husker TE Heinrich Haarberg

Former Nebraska OL Henry Lutovsky

Former Husker LB Javin Wright

Former Nebraska CB Ceyair Wright

Former Husker SAF DeShon Singleton