WATCH: Spring ball press conference with Dana Holgorsen & Rob Aurich

The Nebraska football program is in the middle of its 2026 offseason practice schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years – beginning with Practice No. 1 in late February – and they will finish up with the return of the Nebraska spring game on March 28.

This year’s spring ball slate, fall camp later this year (when it begins in late July or early August) and Year 4 of the Rhule Era will each be a “rinse, repeat” type of situation for Nebraska. That’s because, once again, the Huskers are entering a pivotal time and pivotal year of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

Related content:

>> Trusting the evaluation: Can Nebraska’s RB room prove doubters wrong?

>> How a bigger, more athletic O-line could add to Nebraska’s run game

>> Glenn Thomas analyzes Anthony Colandrea, Daniel Kaelin + TJ Lateef

Rhule currently holds a 19-19 record as the Huskers’ head coach after Nebraska went 5-7 in Year 1 and then posted identical 7-6 overall records in Year 2 and Year 3. Undoubtedly, it is better than it ever was than during the near-decade or so before Rhule’s arrival. Still, it’s not even remotely close to the progress everyone had expected to see – or, at least, had hoped to see – by Year 3 under Rhule.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

The exact answer to that specific question may not have been readily available at the latest Nebraska press conference. But several were answered on Saturday afternoon with the team’s fifth spring ball press conference of the offseason inside Hawks Championship Center.

That session with the media was headlined by offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich each taking the podium for the second time this spring.

Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Saturday’s press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen

Husker DC Rob Aurich