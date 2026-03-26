WATCH: Spring ball press conference with Matt Rhule, Geep Wade + three OL transfers

The Nebraska football program is in the middle of its 2026 offseason practice schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years – beginning with Practice No. 1 in late February – and they will finish up with the return of the Nebraska spring game on March 28.

This year’s spring ball slate, fall camp later this year (when it begins in late July or early August) and Year 4 of the Rhule Era will each be a “rinse, repeat” type of situation for Nebraska. That’s because, once again, the Huskers are entering a pivotal time and pivotal year of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

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Rhule currently holds a 19-19 record as the Huskers’ head coach after Nebraska went 5-7 in Year 1 and then posted identical 7-6 overall records in Year 2 and Year 3. Undoubtedly, it is better than it ever was than during the near-decade or so before Rhule’s arrival. Still, it’s not even remotely close to the progress everyone had expected to see – or, at least, had hoped to see – by Year 3 under Rhule.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

The exact answer to that specific question may not have been readily available at the latest Nebraska presser. But several were answered on Thursday morning with the team’s seventh spring ball press conference of the offseason inside Hawks Championship Center – and its first presser since March 11 following the school’s spring break.

That session with the media on Thursday was headlined by a brief appearance from Rhule, followed by offensive line coach Geep Wade and three players – offensive line transfers Tree Babalade (South Carolina), Brendan Black (Iowa State) and Paul Mubenga (LSU) – each taking the podium for the first time as Huskers.

Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Thursday’s press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule

Husker OL coach Geep Wade

Nebraska OL Tree Babalade

Husker OL Brendan Black

Nebraska OL Paul Mubenga