WATCH: Spring ball press conference with new assistants Brett Maher, Roy Manning + Corey Brown

The Nebraska football program has begun its 2026 offseason practice schedule.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years, beginning with Practice No. 1 last weekend (on Saturday) and will finish up with the return of the Nebraska spring game on March 28.

This year’s spring ball slate, fall camp later this year (when it begins in late July or early August) and Year 4 of the Rhule Era will each be a “rinse, repeat” type of situation for Nebraska. That’s because, once again, the Huskers are entering a pivotal time and pivotal year of Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln.

Rhule currently holds a 19-19 record as the Huskers’ head coach after Nebraska went 5-7 in Year 1 and then posted identical 7-6 overall records in Year 2 and Year 3. Undoubtedly, it is better than it ever was than during the near-decade or so before Rhule’s arrival. Still, it’s not even remotely close to the progress everyone had expected to see – or, at least, had hoped to see – by Year 3 under Rhule.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

The exact answer to that specific question may not have been readily available at the latest Nebraska press conference. But several were answered on Wednesday afternoon with the team’s second spring ball press conference of the offseason inside Hawks Championship Center.

That session with the media was headlined by new assistants Brett Maher (special teams coordinator), Roy Manning (EDGE coach) and Corey Brown (defensive line coach) taking the podium for their first press conference with Husker media in their respective coaching roles at Nebraska.

After the coaches wrapped up at the mic, a handful of players – EDGE Anthony Jones Jr., defensive lineman Cam Lenhardt, defensive lineman Riley Van Poppel and placekicker Kyle Cunanan – met with the media as well.

Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Wednesday’s press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska special teams coordinator Brett Maher

Husker EDGE coach Roy Manning

Nebraska DL coach Corey Brown

Husker EDGE Anthony Jones Jr.

Nebraska DL Cam Lenhardt

Husker DL Riley Van Poppel

Nebraska PK Kyle Cunanan