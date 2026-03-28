WATCH: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule, QB Anthony Colandrea post-spring game press conference

Nebraska football has officially put a bow on its offseason practice slate, wrapping up the spring season with the (mostly) annual Red-White Game serving as the punctuation mark of 2026 spring ball.

Head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers started their slate of 15 practices earlier than in previous years – beginning with Practice No. 1 in late February – and they finished up with the return of the Nebraska spring game on Saturday inside a largely empty Memorial Stadium.

This year’s spring ball slate was yet another precursor to what will be a pivotal year in the Rhule Era – just as it was last season entering his third year in Lincoln.

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Rhule currently holds a 19-19 record as the Huskers’ head coach after Nebraska went 5-7 in Year 1 and then posted identical 7-6 overall records in Year 2 and Year 3. Undoubtedly, it is better than it ever was than during the near-decade or so before Rhule’s arrival. Still, it’s not even remotely close to the progress everyone had expected to see – or, at least, had hoped to see – by Year 3 under Rhule.

So…

What’s next for Rhule and this Nebraska program?

That’s the million-dollar question.

The exact answer to that specific question may not be readily available, even following the full array of spring practices and Saturday’s scrimmage.

Several questions were answered, however, on Saturday afternoon after the game as Rhule and the Huskers held their final media availability of the spring inside Hawks Championship Center.

Rhule hit the podium first, followed by quarterback Anthony Colandrea, running back Jamal Rule, cornerback Donovan Jones and safety Dwayne McDougle III.

Watch and listen to those interviews via the videos below.

Saturday’s postgame press conference videos are also available to watch for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule

Husker QB Anthony Colandrea

Nebraska RB Jamal Rule

Husker CB Donovan Jones

Nebraska SAF Dwayne McDougle III