UDFA Tracker: Former Huskers who have landed NFL deals

Nebraska football saw its star player from the 2025 season officially head to the pros when running back Emmett Johnson was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2026 NFL Draft.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick by the Chiefs on Saturday, officially gave the Nebraska football program at least one player selected in 25 of the last 27 drafts – including six of the last seven – and he is Nebraska’s third NFL draftee of the Matt Rhule Era. He follows defensive lineman Ty Robinson (fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles) and tight end Thomas Fidone II (seventh round by the New York Giants) from the 2025 NFL Draft as the latest Husker standouts to get selected.

Johnson also marks the first former Nebraska running back to be selected in the NFL Draft since Ameer Abdullah was selected by the Detroit Lions in the second round (No. 54 overall) in 2015.

The Chiefs traded up in the draft to take Johnson, who is the first offensive player Kansas City has selected in this draft through the team’s first five picks. The Chiefs traded a fifth-round pick (No. 169 overall) and a sixth-round pick (No. 210 overall) to the Pittsburgh Steelers to move up to No. 161 overall and draft Johnson. (Kansas City also received a seventh-round pick from the Steelers in the deal.)

More from Inside Nebraska:

>> Three Nebraska storylines to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft

>> Details on Nebraska’s Big Red Rebuild following regents’ approval

>> Nebraska Football: AD Troy Dannen & more discuss Memorial Stadium project

>> Kansas City Chiefs select Nebraska RB Emmett Johnson in 5th round of 2026 NFL Draft

Beyond Johnson, there are several former Huskers who are awaiting potential undrafted free-agent deals with NFL teams.

That list includes safety DeShon Singleton, cornerback Ceyair Wright, offensive guard Henry Lutovsky, tight end Heinrich Haarberg, linebacker Javin Wright, edge rusher Dasan McCullough and offensive guard Rocco Spindler, who was limited throughout the pre-draft process due to injury.

Below is a tracker of who has signed as a UDFA thus far.

Ceyair Wright

Dasan McCullough

Source: #Broncos are signing Nebraska S Dasan McCullough as an undrafted free agent. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) April 25, 2026

Dane Key

#Broncos have signed Nebraska WR Dane Key as a PFA, source tells @denverpost. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) April 25, 2026

DeShon Singleton

Nebraska safety Deshon Singleton is signing with the Chiefs, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 26, 2026

Javin Wright